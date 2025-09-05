Italian Grand Prix: Friday Free 1 - Times

Times from today's opening free practice session for the Pirelli Gran Premio d'Italia.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap 1 Hamilton Ferrari S 1:20.117 161.750 mph 2 Leclerc Ferrari S 1:20.286 0.169 3 Sainz Williams S 1:20.650 0.533 4 Verstappen Red Bull S 1:20.692 0.575 5 Antonelli Mercedes S 1:20.940 0.823 6 Norris McLaren S 1:21.021 0.904 7 Albon Williams H 1:21.073 0.956 8 Russell Mercedes S 1:21.110 0.993 9 Alonso Aston Martin S 1:21.114 0.997 10 Hadjar Racing Bulls H 1:21.158 1.041 11 Bortoleto Stake S 1:21.172 1.055 12 Hulkenberg Stake S 1:21.179 1.062 13 Lawson Racing Bulls S 1:21.201 1.084 14 Tsunoda Red Bull S 1:21.292 1.175 15 Stroll Aston Martin S 1:21.295 1.178 16 Dunne McLaren S 1:21.606 1.489 17 Ocon Haas S 1:21.642 1.525 18 Gasly Alpine S 1:21.653 1.536 19 Bearman Haas S 1:22.058 1.941 20 Aron Alpine S 1:22.153 2.036