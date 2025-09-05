Site logo

Italian Grand Prix: Friday Free 1 - Times

NEWS STORY
05/09/2025

Times from today's opening free practice session for the Pirelli Gran Premio d'Italia.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap
1 Hamilton Ferrari S 1:20.117 161.750 mph
2 Leclerc Ferrari S 1:20.286 0.169
3 Sainz Williams S 1:20.650 0.533
4 Verstappen Red Bull S 1:20.692 0.575
5 Antonelli Mercedes S 1:20.940 0.823
6 Norris McLaren S 1:21.021 0.904
7 Albon Williams H 1:21.073 0.956
8 Russell Mercedes S 1:21.110 0.993
9 Alonso Aston Martin S 1:21.114 0.997
10 Hadjar Racing Bulls H 1:21.158 1.041
11 Bortoleto Stake S 1:21.172 1.055
12 Hulkenberg Stake S 1:21.179 1.062
13 Lawson Racing Bulls S 1:21.201 1.084
14 Tsunoda Red Bull S 1:21.292 1.175
15 Stroll Aston Martin S 1:21.295 1.178
16 Dunne McLaren S 1:21.606 1.489
17 Ocon Haas S 1:21.642 1.525
18 Gasly Alpine S 1:21.653 1.536
19 Bearman Haas S 1:22.058 1.941
20 Aron Alpine S 1:22.153 2.036

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2025. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms