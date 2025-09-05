Italian Grand Prix: Power Unit elements

Power unit elements used prior to the Pirelli Gran Premio d'Italia weekend.

Driver Car ICE TC MGU-H MGU-K ES CE EX Piastri McLaren 4 4 4 4 2 2 3 Norris McLaren 4 4 4 4 2 2 3 Leclerc Ferrari 4 4 4 4 2 2 5 Hamilton Ferrari 5 5 5 5 3 3 6 Verstappen Red Bull 3 3 3 3 2 2 6 Tsunoda Red Bull 5 5 5 5 3 3 7 Russell Mercedes 4 4 4 4 2 2 3 Antonelli Mercedes 5 5 5 5 2 2 3 Stroll Aston Martin 4 4 4 4 2 2 3 Alonso Aston Martin 5 5 5 5 2 2 3 Gasly Alpine 3 3 3 4 3 3 5 Colapinto Alpine 5 5 5 5 3 3 6 Ocon Haas 3 3 3 3 2 2 4 Bearman Haas 5 5 5 5 2 3 6 Hadjar RB 4 4 4 4 2 2 6 Lawson RB 5 5 5 4 3 3 6 Albon Williams 3 3 3 3 2 2 3 Sainz Williams 4 4 4 4 2 2 3 Hulkenberg Stake 3 3 3 3 2 2 3 Bortoleto Stake 3 3 3 3 2 2 3