FIA to meet with teams to discuss V8 return

FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem is pushing ahead with his plan to reintroduce V8 engines to F1, and has called a meeting with teams to discuss the move.

Sadly, it won't be the V8s as fans of a certain vintage will remember them, but a new sustainable version.

A meeting was held over the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend at which the move was discussed, but his proposal was rejected. Now a second meeting is planned in the days following this weekend's Italian Grand Prix.

Ignoring the fact that even if given the green light the switch probably wouldn't happen until 2030 at the earliest, the discussion comes months ahead of the overhaul to the engine regulations that brought Audi into the sport, while persuading Ford to return and Honda to remain.

It is understood that Ben Sulayem is seeking a 2.4 lire V8 which would run on sustainable fuel and featuring a basic KERS system, while reducing the electric power proved form 50% to around 10%.

The proposed engines would be cheaper and lighter than those being introduced next year.

"Now they can see, the teams and the manufacturers, that we cannot go on with this engine," said Ben Sulayem over the Silverstone weekend. "It is such a complicated engine with the MGU-H.

"It did its time," he added, "but did it reach to the expectation? In another three years, I hope it's an old engine, as it will be 15 years (since it was introduced)."

While the engines introduced next year are set to be the standard until 2030, it is believed that Ben Sulayem doesn't want to wait that long, hence talk of a switch as early as 2029.

F1 CEO, Stefano Domenicali is also seemingly on board.

"Sustainable fuel, and a V8, I think is great," he said recently. "And hybridisation is, I do believe, the next step of the future. But I don't want to take away the focus of next year's generation of regulation or power unit, because that will be wrong.

"So let's stay focused on what has to be developed in the next couple of years," he added. "And then I think that that's the future. I agree."

The meeting, scheduled for next Thursday (11 September) will be attended by the teams, the FIA, F1 and the manufacturers.