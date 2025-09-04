Hadjar eyes Red Bull switch for '26

Dismissing talk of replacing Yuki Tsunoda at Red Bull this season, Isack Hadjar admits that partnering Max Verstappen next year is possible.

Considered, along with Gabriel Bortoleto, one of the rookies of the year, for some time Hadjar has been linked with a move up to the 'big team'.

Qualifying fourth at Zandvoort then going on to claim his maiden podium - admittedly courtesy of Lando Norris' issue (whatever it was) - only strengthened speculation that Red Bull might consider early promotion to replace the seemingly under-performing Tsunoda.

Speaking at Monza however, Hadjar believes a 2026 move is more likely.

"To be honest, at the start of the year, they were asking me if I was feeling ready to jump in the Red Bull this year," he told reporters. "The answer is still no, because I don't see the point of doing that right now.

However...

"But '26 is a different question," he added, "because it's a brand new start for the team. There won't be this talk of the second car thing. This wouldn't be a thing because it's a brand new car for everyone. You will be in a phase where you need to direct the car into the right direction. So no, I think this is actually interesting.

"It's obviously something I have in mind," he said of the potential promotion. "There's nine races left to prove I can keep doing a very good job."

Asked if he had been approached by Helmut Marko or Laurent Mekies, he replied: "Me, personally, I haven't. But to be honest, I'm not in a rush."

Of course, while he talks of a "new car for everyone", this presupposes a team - like McLaren - treating its drivers equally, but whatever issues have compromised Red Bull's cars over the last couple of seasons the fact is that Verstappen remains the Austrian outfit's prize asset, and it will be pulling out all the stops to keep him on board for 2027 and beyond.