Italian Grand Prix: Preview - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "Finishing P2 was a good result for us in Zandvoort and it was great to celebrate in front of my home crowd and feel that support.

"Going on to Monza, its a very fast circuit and it of course has a great history and passionate fans. As a Team there are things we need to work to improve, including how we are managing the tyres. It is about continuing performance from Qualifying through into the race and having the pace on the long runs, especially on this track. I enjoy the old school circuit and we will see what the week brings."

Yuki Tsunoda: "Scoring points in Zandvoort last weekend was a real step in the right direction, and it felt great to be back in the mix. I'm carrying that confidence into Monza, which definitely feels like a home race for me. I live in Italy for some of the year, so it'll be nice to enjoy a few home comforts, and the food of course! The Team have already been asking me for local reccomendations, and I will be taking my crew for pizza before the race week kicks off. Monza is one of the classic circuits on the calendar, and it's one every driver looks forward to. We've been making progress race by race, and we'll keep pushing to improve the car and our performance, we hope to say goodbye to the European season in a positive way."

Stats & Facts

• Max has now raced with the No.1 on his car for 83 Grands Prix - more than any other driver in Formula One history except Michael Schumacher (120 races).

• Yuki enjoyed success at Monza in 2019, winning his first-ever Formula 3 race and sharing the podium with future teammate Liam Lawson.

• Max claimed his first Italian GP victory in 2022 under the safety car. Only 17 races in F1 history have finished this way - and Max has won three of them (2021 Belgium GP and 2023 Australian GP).

• Max's 2023 Monza win marked a record-breaking 10th consecutive victory in F1, surpassing Seb's previous record of nine wins in 2013.

• Known as the "Temple of Speed", Monza has hosted 27 of the 29 fastest Grands Prix in F1 history. The only exceptions are the 1968 and 1970 Belgian Grands Prix, both on the old Spa-Francorchamps layout.