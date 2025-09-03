Italian Grand Prix: Preview - Alpine

BWT Alpine Formula One Team heads to Autodromo Nazionale Monza for this weekend's Italian Grand Prix, Round 16 of the 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship. Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto are gearing up for the final European race of the season.

Known as the "Temple of Speed", the high-speed Monza has hosted the most Grands Prix in history with this year marking the 95th running of the event (pre-Formula One events). Along with Silverstone, Monaco and Spa-Francorchamps, Monza was part of the original Formula One calendar 75 years ago and corners such as Curva Grande and Curva di Lesmo are still part of the circuit today.

Test and reserve driver, Paul Aron, will get his first opportunity to drive for the team during a Grand Prix weekend in Free Practice 1. It will be his third FP1 appearance of the season and his first for BWT Alpine Formula One Team. He has driven for the team in the Simulator throughout the year as well as taking part in the team's TPC (Testing Previous Cars) programme, Pirelli Tyre Testing and the post-season Young Driver Test in Abu Dhabi, last season. Paul will drive Franco's car for the session.

During the Monza weekend, the team, along with the Official Energy and Fuel Partner, Eni, will showcase mobility transformation company, Enilive. In line with Eni's decarbonisation strategy and with the goal of offering services and products that are progressively decarbonised by 2050, Enilive represents a dynamic, flexible and innovative approach to mobility. The logo features the iconic six-legged dog, modified with a "turn" symbol to underpin Eni's commitment to sustainability-driven mobility transformation. The Enilive branding will feature on the A525 and driver helmets throughout the weekend.

Pierre Gasly: "There are a lot of learnings to take from Zandvoort after a challenging Sunday last time out. It was a chaotic race and points were possible but our attempt at staying out on the Hard tyres didn't pay off in the end. The intense battles on track however were enjoyable and I always prefer racing when it is like that. It is just a bit frustrating there was no reward for us at the end of it. Monza is obviously a very special place for me as the location of my first Formula One victory in 2020. It's also a bit of a home race for me too considering I live in Milan so I can sleep in my own bed during the weekend, which is always a bit of a luxury since we travel so much! The track is incredibly historic, and the high-speed nature makes it really special to drive. The long straights usually brings some good overtaking opportunities and we also have to get it right in the low speed corners, especially first chicane. We are already working hard to take on board the lessons from Zandvoort and to make sure we round off the European season with a good team result."

Franco Colapinto: "It was nice to secure my best result of the season with eleventh place for the team in Zandvoort. A lot happened over the course of the race which put us in contention for points so credit to everyone for how we managed all the different scenarios. To be so close to scoring but just missing out was, on one hand, quite pleasing as it shows our progress but also a little disappointing as it really was so close at the end. We learned a lot over the course of the weekend which we will be able to take forward as we close out the European rounds and head into the home stretch of the season. I made my Formula One debut in Monza last year, so I am looking forward to returning, this time with some more experience under my belt. I spent some time testing with the team in Monza earlier this year and it is a track I like. With its high speed and long straights, the circuit is a favourite amongst the grid and it is such a historic track. I am eager to get out on track from Free Practice 2 onwards and get the weekend underway."

Paul Aron: "I'm looking forward to getting behind the wheel of the A525 for my first Grand Prix weekend appearance with the team in Monza. I've got to know everyone really well since I joined at the end of last year as Test and Reserve Driver and appreciate the trust the team has given me to drive in Friday's Free Practice 1. I'm aiming to do as good a job as possible to help set up the car for the whole weekend and be in the best position to have a competitive race weekend from the outset. Personally, it will be great to build on the experience I've gained from the simulator and testing opportunities. I'll make sure I use this to have an enjoyable and productive session for both me and the team."