Dutch Grand Prix: Race team notes - Alpine

Pierre Gasly: "In the end, a very challenging race on many fronts and one where we have just missed out on scoring points as a team.

"We took a bit of a gamble at the end to keep track position on used Hard tyres and I tried to fight as hard as I could with what I had. It just did not work out even if we battled very hard. So, mixed feelings and sometimes these things work out, sometimes they do not. We will learn and move forwards and just try to keep putting ourselves in these positions to compete for points. There were some good battles and it is always more enjoyable when racing is like this. Typically, we lack pace, we are still trying to improve everything we have and we go again in Monza next weekend. It is a place with special memories for me."

Franco Colapinto: "We were very close to securing some points as a team today. It was a race where we had to be alert and ready to capture any opportunity. It was a fun race, one where I felt I drove well and, at the flag, my best finish of the season. As a team there are some parts of the race we will assess to see what we could have done better. We made a call at the end to pit for Softs during the final Safety Car to try and attack cars ahead towards the points. We were very close but just short at the end. There are many positives to take from the weekend. We had an improved performance in Qualifying, I feel more things on my side are coming together and I look forward to returning to Monza next weekend; the venue of my Formula 1 debut last year."

Flavio Briatore: "It is a race where, looking at the leaderboard, it feels like a missed opportunity to score points as a team for varying reasons. Starting from outside the points, we took some risks throughout to try and maximise our chances to score. With Franco, he drove a very good race, probably his strongest this season so far. With Pierre, with the tools he had, it was a challenge for him to hold off cars with fresher tyres. Both drivers pushed hard, gave it their all, and played a team game, swapping places into Turn 1 when asked of them to chase the cars in front. We will keep trying at each race to maximise our end result with the package we have."