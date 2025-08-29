Dutch Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Alpine

Pierre Gasly: "It is great to be back in the car here in Zandvoort.

"Today was very much stop-start with some interruptions and red flags out there across both sessions. Still, we were able to have a decent feeling for how the car was behaving. On our Soft tyre run in Free Practice 2, I was happy with what we learnt even if we had traffic and the lap time was ultimately unrepresentative. We have a few things to fine tune on balance as usual but we have a good baseline to work with. Some cars are out of our league, we can't be too sure where we stand currently, but our focus is just on getting the car into a good place and extracting the most from it. We will see what that looks like tomorrow when it all counts."

Franco Colapinto: "It was a decent day, where we've made good steps with the car. It felt good over one lap and, on high fuel, it was fairly consistent. We keep trying new things, which is bringing some improvements, so I think we can be happy with our Practice day here in Zandvoort. We had some compromised laps with traffic and also with some stoppages with red flags across both sessions. We will keep building it up and aim to go into Qualifying tomorrow with a decent car balance. We do need to work on finding some consistency on low fuel on the Soft compound and understand how to make the car feel more predictable. The usual work will happen tonight and I think we can have a good day tomorrow in Qualifying."