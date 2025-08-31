New Renault CEO "very enthusiastic" about F1

Alpine boss Flavio Briatore insists that Renault's new CEO is fully committed to the F1 programme.

Of course, Renault has a chequered history in F1, and over the years has left and rejoined the sport more times than many can remember.

With its renamed Alpine team clearly struggling, teams being valued in billions of dollars and Renault actually withdrawing as a manufacturer, there has understandably been much speculation over the future of the French team.

However, when asked about the company's new CEO, Francois Provost, who replaces Luca de Meo, Briatore insists that the Frenchman is fully on board.

"The new CEO is very enthusiastic about the Formula 1 programme," said the Italian. "Renault wants to stay in Formula 1.

"I believe Francois is in Monza for the first race," he added. "I know him very well and really the programme is the same. The chairman, Senard, is very supportive of Formula 1.

"We need better results," he admitted, "this is what we need for next year. But this year is very complicated for us."

Asked about the team's struggles this year, Briatore believes Alpine is paying the price for focussing almost entirely on next season, when, to further complicate matters, its switches to Mercedes power.

We put a lot of effort into the 2026 car, but it's not easy to interpret the rules," he said. "Maybe we made a mistake by not having any steps from the beginning of the season to now, and we pay for that. In this moment, two or three tenths, it's 10 or 15 cars. We know we have a big handicap with power, with the engine. We hope to forget this year and be happy in 2026. That's what we hope in this moment.

"I hope as well that the new chairman of Renault is very supportive and for the moment, in the Renault Group, there's no drama, no change. Everybody's happy."

While Provost will be at Monza next week, so too will be Steve Nielsen who returns as managing director.

"It's good, I know Steve a long time," said Briatore. "He was with me at the time of Renault and we need somebody like Steve, we need a team manager, we need somebody who knows the system, somebody who knows the people and somebody coordinating the team from A to Z.

"It is not only one job I expect from Steve," he added, "I expect Steve to be in charge from A to Z, basically is what the managing director is doing. I'm happy to have Steve next week, I believe the first day is Monday and we have the first race with Steve in Monza."

Asked about ongoing rumours linking Christian Horner with the French team, Briatore said: "I no consider in this moment anything. Christian is not in Formula 1 in this moment anymore. I hope he comes back soon. But for the moment, he's not in the picture of the team."

Indeed, along with Horner, there has been media talk of Bernie Ecclestone joining forces with the former Red Bull boss and Briatore to buy Alpine, a move which Toto Wolff finds intriguing.

"That would be an exciting story," said the Austrian, "I guess, and would create lots of buzz around Formula 1.

"I think we need that," he added. "Formula 1 has always been about the best racing, with exciting drivers and great personalities. And when you look back at the grand era of team owners and team principals - Frank Williams, Ron Dennis, Flavio, Montezemolo, and a few others - maybe we need to work on that. And if there was such an exciting project, these three guys coming together - all of the mafia reunited - that would give good content, I guess."

Indeed Toto, indeed.