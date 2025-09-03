Italian Grand Prix: Preview - McLaren

Lando Norris: "I'm looking forward to returning to Monza. The Italian Grand Prix is always a good one. The fans come out in full force and the high speeds make it more fun.

"I'm focused on this weekend, ready to give it my all and fight for the win. The team have done a great job and we have a lot of performance in the car, so I'll be extracting the maximum. Bring it on!"

Oscar Piastri: "I'm really excited for Monza. Zandvoort was a very strong weekend and I'm determined to follow that up and fight for the victory in Italy. I finished second there last year and I'm working hard to go one better this year.

"A big thank you to the whole team who are working so hard at track and back at MTC to give us such a great car."

Alex Dunne: "I'm super excited to be back in the MCL39 for my second FP1 with McLaren. My first session in Austria was an extremely special day for me, but I think to do it again in Monza, which is a historic and prestigious track, is definitely going to put a very big smile on my face.

"I'm looking forward to building and improving on what was already a strong outing in Austria and help Lando and Oscar as much as possible going into their weekend."

Andrea Stella: "Up next, we have the Italian Grand Prix, an event which many fans look forward to every year. It's one of the most popular and the fastest circuit on the calendar. We also look forward to seeing Alex Dunne return to the MCL39 in FP1.

"Last weekend was very much one of mixed emotions, but having fully reviewed Lando's DNF internally, our full focus shifts to the remaining nine rounds of the Championship. We continue to be competitive, but we must not be complacent and must not take for granted that there is a fine line between challenging for victories and disappointment. The team and drivers remain motivated to maximise our pace this weekend, taking on the low-down force challenges of Monza where we strive to continue our current level of competitiveness."

Autodromo Nazionale Monza

Race laps: 53

Circuit length: 5.793km/3.600 miles

Total race distance: 306.720km/190.587 miles

Number of corners: 11 (7 right, 4 left)

Allocated tyre compounds: Hard: C3, Medium: C4 and Soft: C5