Dutch Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - McLaren

Oscar Piastri: "I'm really pleased with that.

"The car has felt good all weekend, so I am super happy. I've been chipping away steadily all weekend and managed to put it all together for my final lap, so I'm stoked to be on Pole. There are a few variables in play for the race, so let's see what happens. I'm looking forward to it."

Lando Norris: "I'm pleased to be starting on the front row, but I'm a little disappointed to not be on Pole. It was close - it's been close the whole weekend and I had decent laps, so it's not the end of the world. We're in a good position to fight, it's a long race with a lot of laps, and we'll see what the weather holds. We'll have some fun tomorrow."

Andrea Stella: "A strong and successful Qualifying in Zandvoort as we lockout the front row for tomorrow's Grand Prix. With just a few milliseconds deciding Pole position, both Oscar and Lando displayed solid performances in tricky conditions, driving on the limit in an extremely close session to set the two quickest-ever laps around this circuit.

"As with today's wind in Q3, there are many variables that will contribute to tomorrow's race, including a persistent risk of rain, making it an interesting afternoon. However, we will work to put ourselves in the best position possible to capitalise on our grid positions and start the second half of the season with a pleasing result."