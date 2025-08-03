Hungarian Grand Prix: Race team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "The perfect result today. Another 1-2 and I'm really pleased to win the 200th Grand Prix for McLaren. It means a lot to me, and it's even more rewarding because it was a tough race.

"We weren't planning on the one-stop at the beginning, but after the first lap it was the only option to challenge the cars around us. I knew our pace was good, even in the first stint behind George, so I knew I could push in clean air. It's always a gamble, but it also requires no mistakes, good laps, good strategy and good pit stops, and that's what we had today. Credit to Oscar who put up a good charge. I look forward to plenty more of these after the summer break."

Oscar Piastri: "It's always frustrating to miss out on the win by such a small margin, but overall, another great result for the team. It's easy in hindsight to say the one-stopper would have been quicker, but there was only a second in it, so it's something we will review as a team. It was an entertaining and fun race all things considered and the team executed well, especially on the pit stops. Now for a well-earned break, thanks to the team for all of their work so far this season."

Andrea Stella: "A superb 1-2 finish in Hungary delivered the 200th win for the McLaren Formula 1 Team this weekend, which myself as Team Principal, Zak as CEO and the entire team are proud and privileged to have delivered following in the footsteps of our founder Bruce McLaren.

"While the two-stop strategy was slightly faster in today's race, Lando was able to deviate to a one-stop due to his track position. This allowed him to do something different to the other drivers and manage the Medium tyre in the first stint and then the Hard tyre very well until the end of the race.

"Oscar can be proud of his race weekend, he was very fast and it was close at the end in the challenge for first. Both Lando and Oscar pushed hard to make the most of their opportunities and it could have finished one way or the other.

"Overall, today's race was firm but very fair with both drivers demonstrating the values of what it means to be a McLaren team member. We head into the summer break celebrating four consecutive 1-2 finishes which is a great achievement. Thank you to the entire team both at track and back in Woking, you all played your part in victory 200!"