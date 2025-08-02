Hungarian Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - McLaren

Oscar Piastri: "A slightly disappointing end to an otherwise strong Qualifying session.

"The wind just caused us more problems in Q3, especially in the last sector, which meant we weren't able to find more pace. It's a tough circuit to overtake on, but there's rain due tomorrow, so we'll see what impact that has. Our car has great race pace, so I think we can go forward."

Lando Norris: "A second-row start tomorrow. The wind changed a lot during the session, which seemed to punish us at the very end of Q3. Well done to Ferrari and Charles, he did a good job on the last lap. In Q2 we saw how quick we can really go, so I expect us to have more pace tomorrow, and that's where the points are. I'm looking forward to it."

Andrea Stella: "Today's Qualifying was an interesting session. We saw competitive, good lap times from both Oscar and Lando in Q1 and Q2. While the performance of the car looked like we were in a strong position to challenge for Pole, the variable conditions with a change of wind and a drop in temperature meant that we couldn't replicate that pace in Q3.

"Well done to Ferrari and Charles Leclerc for adapting to the changing conditions and managing to go a little bit faster in Q3, securing Pole position. We now have a bit more work to do than anticipated in tomorrow's race, but we can be confident in the challenge ahead as the car's race pace is competitive."