Hungarian Grand Prix: Practice team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "It's been a promising day on track, the car felt good from the first couple of laps.

"The competition is tight, but I've got a good feel for what we need from the car, so we'll work on that overnight and make sure we're in the best possible position going into Qualifying tomorrow."

Oscar Piastri: "It's been a good Friday. Our competitiveness has looked strong. We've got some things to try and tidy up overnight, but all in all, it's been a solid first day. I'm looking forward to seeing what we can do tomorrow."

Andrea Stella: "It's been a positive and productive first day in Hungary, completing our run plan without any interruptions. Hitting the ground running is important here, and both drivers were able to produce plenty of laps, collecting a solid amount of data. This will allow the team to work overnight in preparation for tomorrow's Qualifying, where we expect a close, competitive challenge for Pole position."