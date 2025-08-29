Dutch Grand Prix: Practice team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "It was good to be back in the car.

"It's definitely a track where you come in and feel what an F1 car can do straight away. We had some trickier conditions, but it's been a good start to the weekend. The competition is close - closer than we would like, so we'll see what we can do overnight to try and find some performance."

Oscar Piastri: "A solid first day back. It was nice to be back in the car, and everything went pretty well. A bit of weather around that spiced things up a little, but I think we made some improvements throughout the day, and we found a bit more pace. I think we're in a good place going into tomorrow."

Andrea Stella: "It's good to see cars back on track in Zandvoort following the summer break. Overall, today has been a fairly productive day with lots of data collected despite the multiple delays in both sessions.

"A number of teams look competitive this weekend, so we will make sure we work hard overnight as a team to optimise the car in preparation for tomorrow's Qualifying, to give both drivers the best chance of challenging for Pole position."