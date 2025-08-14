McLaren to auction 'future' cars

In a unique move, McLaren is to auction a 2026 F1 car along with a 2026 IndyCar and its 2027 WEC contender.

McLaren is teaming up with auction house RM Sotheby's to offer the unique opportunity to purchase the trio of future competition cars at Sotheby's auction in Abu Dhabi on December 5th, which takes place at the same time as the 2025 season finale.

In line with McLaren's ambition to reclaim the prestigious motorsport Triple Crown - winning the Monaco GP, Indianapolis 500 and Le Mans 24 Hours - the sale will feature a McLaren race car from the 2026 Formula 1 World Championship and NTT INDYCAR SERIES, as well as the inaugural FIA World Endurance Championship challenger from 2027.

McLaren remains the only team to have won the prestigious Triple Crown, first winning the Indy 500 in 1976, the Monaco GP in 1984, and the Le Mans 24 Hours on its first attempt in 1995.

Zak Brown announced the sale at this year's Monterey Car Week in California where McLaren Formula 1 and IndyCar show cars were on display.

The sale marks a historic moment, representing the first time a future Formula 1 car has been publicly auctioned ahead of its official debut, with buyers set to take delivery after the cars have competed in their respective racing series.

"This auction is an extraordinary opportunity to own a piece of racing history and bid for a car that has competed on track before its official launch," said Brown. "The Triple Crown is a huge part of our heritage and we are determined to claim it once again as we prepare for our 2027 entry into the World Endurance Championship.

"Not only that, these incredible cars will come with unprecedented VIP access to the team and action on track."

No doubt Red Bull, Ferrari and others are already considering their bids.