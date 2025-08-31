Dutch Grand Prix: Race team notes - McLaren

Oscar Piastri: "I'm really pleased to come away with the win.

"I felt in control throughout the race and was able to push and save where I needed to. However, it was incredibly unfortunate for Lando as you never want to see your teammate DNF, or gain points in that way.

"I am very satisfied with the job we've done and all of the work to ensure we could maximise everything around here, improving everywhere. Thank you to the team for their work. We've still got a long way to go."

Lando Norris: "It's a shame to have ended the race like that today, but it was out of my control and there's nothing I could have done differently. I was having a good race until that point. To have been that close to the car ahead throughout the race isn't easy at Zandvoort, so I'm pleased with my performance. My focus switches straight to Monza.

"Congrats to Oscar and the team on the win, and congratulations to Isack [Hadjar] on his first podium."

Andrea Stella: "Today we experienced the two sides of motorsport. The joy and satisfaction of a victory for McLaren and Oscar with a strong and confident drive to the Chequered Flag. Overall, he ran a clean weekend in some tricky conditions with impressive race craft which led him to today's win.

"On the other side, we have the pain of Lando's retirement towards the end of the race. Lando was in contention to put up a good battle at the front with a 1-2 finish looking very likely. He can be proud of his performance this weekend and will come back stronger next weekend.

"We've identified an issue on the chassis side, and we will do a full review before we go racing again in Monza. This is the first technical problem for the team after a long run of faultless reliability. Thank you to the entire team for their continued effort which led to another victory, as we continue our journey together."