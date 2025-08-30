Dutch Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "I am happy with our performance today and things all came together for Qualifying.

"This weekend we have been struggling a bit with the balance but today felt a lot more normal after making some final adjustments just ahead of Qualifying. This really brought the balance together for us, which was a big positive and this made it more fun to push the car to the limit around this track. The wind also made things a bit trickier but this was the same for everyone. Our fight will be to keep the others behind and hopefully we have enough pace for P3. We will need a bit of luck to win here but I want to target a podium tomorrow."

Yuki Tsunoda: "I believed that I did my best today to be honest. I was happy with the lap, it felt clean and there weren't any mistakes from my end so it was strange that we didn't extract the peak performance to get into Q3. The car was good and the pace was there, the result didn't match the way I felt during the session. I'm disappointed and frustrated in the result today, but I shall keep digging to find performance tomorrow. I qualified close to the points, so there is potential to score and that's what we'll aim to do as I felt confident in the car, so we'll see what tomorrow brings where anything can happen."

Laurent Mekies: "I think P3 was the absolute best Max could have done today, there were a lot of teams competing for P3, Mercedes, Ferrari and probably Fernando in the Aston as well. Max did an incredible job to have such a strong Qualifying and so did the Team. It has been no secret we have struggled with car balance all weekend and the Team kept trying things out on both sides of the garage, which ultimately put the car in a better window, so credit to them. We unlocked some performance in the car and are extracting just about everything we can from it. Generally, the car has improved from where it was for most of the weekend and with that, we should be able to see performance in the race. It will be similar to Quali and a big fight behind the McLarens with four or five cars on very similar pace. Yuki has had a weekend where he has again shown progress, he has been at a reasonable gap to Max on a difficult track. He didn't improve on his second set in Q2 and missed out by just one tenth, so it is still close and he is still building up. The pack is going to be very tight tomorrow, and we will see if we have the pace in the race to move through the field. We are looking forward to the race, the level of support the Team get here from the fans is just amazing. It's not something you get in many other places in the world."