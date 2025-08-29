Dutch Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "Today wasn't great and we were still struggling with the same things that we have had issues with before.

"We tried a lot of things with the car but it didn't seem to change anything with the problems that we had. We will look overnight to see if we can find a bit more, but I am not going to expect a massive turnaround. The layout of the track doesn't suit the problems that we have with the car and it has been quite tricky today, especially in the middle sector there are a lot of long corners. It will be difficult to be fighting at the top but we will see tomorrow."

Yuki Tsunoda: "I thought that FP1 started pretty well, we dropped off a little to the end but that happens when you're trying to extract maximum performance. It's not ideal, but at least I know the limit. We made a couple of changes into FP2 and it went well. The long runs were far off and it felt stretched, but the shorts runs were good which was actually the opposite of FP1. We just need to find a balance in the middle of the two and that's something to work out ahead of tomorrow. It's good to have a smooth session after the summer break and it serves as a confidence builder going into the weekend which is so important."

Pierre Wache: "We had a few issues in FP1 and after that you can pick up some damage on the car and it can influence performance a little, but we have escaped any issues so far. It is quite tricky here, it is very windy conditions and you have the risk of rain throughout the whole weekend. The risk is mainly for FP3, with less risk for Quali and the race, because of that we elected to go for a dry condition set-up for both cars in FP2. We evaluated things from FP1 but the wind makes it difficult here to fully assess performance in the car. Where we are amongst the other teams is hard to say so far but we are in the mix."