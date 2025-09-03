Verstappen accepts possibility of no further titles

Though only 27, Max Verstappen talks retirement from F1, while admitting that he's aware he may not add to his four titles.

Though his plans for 2026 are now settled, many believe that the Dutchman is one of many waiting to see how the new regulations play out before committing for 2027 and beyond.

Toto Wolff has made clear that he remains interested in the youngster, though surely the four-time world champion is most attracted by the possibility of reuniting with two of the elements that helped secure those titles, Honda and Adrian Newey.

At the weekend, sections of the media picked up on a comment made by Lando Norris in which he appeared to suggest that he might 'do a Roberg', by winning the title and promptly quitting.

"It is sometimes good to go out when you've won like Nico," said the McLaren driver in Zandvoort. "Just one championship, you don't have to do anymore, you achieved a little goal and go and live an amazing life."

Asked if he really would consider quitting after winning the title he smiled: "I don't know. Maybe. I might not be here next year. You never know."

Leaving aside the fact that it is increasingly looking as though he won't be quitting at the end of this particular season, other than Norris, Verstappen is also looking ahead.

"I probably won't continue until I'm 44," the Dutchman told ESPN, a clear reference to Fernando Alonso who turned 44 in July.

"I think this has already been more than I could have ever dream of, you know, back in the day," he added. "Of course, I'm very happy and proud of what I have achieved so far and you never know, maybe you will not win a championship again. That's something that can happen, but it's not really on my mind.

"I have a lot of plans and things around racing," he continued, "but that doesn't necessarily always need my involvement 100%, I think, in the future. But of course, in the beginning, it's super important to set everything up really well. But those plans are for the future, down the line.

"I would like to drive a little bit more (after F1)," he insisted, "but I also actually don't mind the more like manager side of things, you know, to see other drivers compete in your car, your team.

"It's not so easy to fully answer that right now. It also just depends a bit on how much fun it all is, you know, for myself, how fast you are as well because at one point you will get slower with age and then maybe it's better to put the young guys in, because you don't want to also look like an idiot!"

Judging by his determined move on Norris on the opening lap on Sunday, that looks to be some time away.