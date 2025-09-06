Site logo

Italian Grand Prix: Saturday Free - Times

NEWS STORY
06/09/2025

Times from the final free practice session for the Pirelli Gran Premio d'Italia.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Norris McLaren 1:19.331 163.353 mph
2 Leclerc Ferrari 1:19.352 0.021
3 Piastri McLaren 1:19.496 0.165
4 Verstappen Red Bull 1:19.498 0.167
5 Russell Mercedes 1:19.515 0.184
6 Bortoleto Stake 1:19.558 0.227
7 Hamilton Ferrari 1:19.598 0.267
8 Hadjar Racing Bulls 1:19.603 0.272
9 Antonelli Mercedes 1:19.696 0.365
10 Albon Williams 1:19.720 0.389
11 Hulkenberg Stake 1:19.737 0.406
12 Alonso Aston Martin 1:19.861 0.530
13 Sainz Williams 1:19.907 0.576
14 Colapinto Alpine 1:20.034 0.703
15 Tsunoda Red Bull 1:20.059 0.728
16 Lawson Racing Bulls 1:20.132 0.801
17 Bearman Haas 1:20.209 0.878
18 Gasly Alpine 1:20.247 0.916
19 Stroll Aston Martin 1:20.247 0.916
20 Ocon Haas 1:20.304 0.973

