Italian Grand Prix: Saturday Free - Times

Times from the final free practice session for the Pirelli Gran Premio d'Italia.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Norris McLaren 1:19.331 163.353 mph 2 Leclerc Ferrari 1:19.352 0.021 3 Piastri McLaren 1:19.496 0.165 4 Verstappen Red Bull 1:19.498 0.167 5 Russell Mercedes 1:19.515 0.184 6 Bortoleto Stake 1:19.558 0.227 7 Hamilton Ferrari 1:19.598 0.267 8 Hadjar Racing Bulls 1:19.603 0.272 9 Antonelli Mercedes 1:19.696 0.365 10 Albon Williams 1:19.720 0.389 11 Hulkenberg Stake 1:19.737 0.406 12 Alonso Aston Martin 1:19.861 0.530 13 Sainz Williams 1:19.907 0.576 14 Colapinto Alpine 1:20.034 0.703 15 Tsunoda Red Bull 1:20.059 0.728 16 Lawson Racing Bulls 1:20.132 0.801 17 Bearman Haas 1:20.209 0.878 18 Gasly Alpine 1:20.247 0.916 19 Stroll Aston Martin 1:20.247 0.916 20 Ocon Haas 1:20.304 0.973