Italian Grand Prix: Friday Free 2 - Times

Times from today's second free practice session for the Pirelli Gran Premio d'Italia.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap 1 Norris McLaren S 1:19.878 162.234 mph 2 Leclerc Ferrari S 1:19.961 0.083 3 Sainz Williams S 1:19.974 0.096 4 Piastri McLaren S 1:20.059 0.181 5 Hamilton Ferrari S 1:20.070 0.192 6 Verstappen Red Bull S 1:20.077 0.199 7 Albon Williams S 1:20.179 0.301 8 Hulkenberg Stake S 1:20.241 0.363 9 Tsunoda Red Bull S 1:20.269 0.391 10 Russell Mercedes S 1:20.276 0.398 11 Hadjar Racing Bulls S 1:20.383 0.505 12 Bortoleto Stake S 1:20.475 0.597 13 Stroll Aston Martin S 1:20.528 0.650 14 Bearman Haas S 1:20.607 0.729 15 Alonso Aston Martin S 1:20.645 0.767 16 Ocon Haas S 1:20.654 0.776 17 Lawson Racing Bulls S 1:20.811 0.933 18 Gasly Alpine S 1:21.102 1.224 19 Antonelli Mercedes H 1:21.367 1.489 20 Colapinto Alpine S 1:21.564 1.686