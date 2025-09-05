Site logo

Italian Grand Prix: Friday Free 2 - Times

05/09/2025

Times from today's second free practice session for the Pirelli Gran Premio d'Italia.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap
1 Norris McLaren S 1:19.878 162.234 mph
2 Leclerc Ferrari S 1:19.961 0.083
3 Sainz Williams S 1:19.974 0.096
4 Piastri McLaren S 1:20.059 0.181
5 Hamilton Ferrari S 1:20.070 0.192
6 Verstappen Red Bull S 1:20.077 0.199
7 Albon Williams S 1:20.179 0.301
8 Hulkenberg Stake S 1:20.241 0.363
9 Tsunoda Red Bull S 1:20.269 0.391
10 Russell Mercedes S 1:20.276 0.398
11 Hadjar Racing Bulls S 1:20.383 0.505
12 Bortoleto Stake S 1:20.475 0.597
13 Stroll Aston Martin S 1:20.528 0.650
14 Bearman Haas S 1:20.607 0.729
15 Alonso Aston Martin S 1:20.645 0.767
16 Ocon Haas S 1:20.654 0.776
17 Lawson Racing Bulls S 1:20.811 0.933
18 Gasly Alpine S 1:21.102 1.224
19 Antonelli Mercedes H 1:21.367 1.489
20 Colapinto Alpine S 1:21.564 1.686

