Italian Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

NEWS STORY
06/09/2025

Times from today's qualifying session for the Pirelli Gran Premio d'Italia.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:18.792 164.470 mph
2 Norris McLaren 1:18.869 0.077
3 Piastri McLaren 1:18.982 0.190
4 Leclerc Ferrari 1:19.007 0.215
5 Hamilton Ferrari 1:19.124 0.332
6 Russell Mercedes 1:19.157 0.365
7 Antonelli Mercedes 1:19.200 0.408
8 Bortoleto Stake 1:19.390 0.598
9 Alonso Aston Martin 1:19.424 0.632
10 Tsunoda Red Bull 1:19.519 0.727
11 Bearman Haas 1:19.446
12 Hulkenberg Stake 1:19.498
13 Sainz Williams 1:19.528
14 Albon Williams 1:19.583
15 Ocon Haas 1:19.707
16 Hadjar Racing Bulls 1:19.917
17 Stroll Aston Martin 1:19.948
18 Colapinto Alpine 1:19.992
19 Gasly Alpine 1:20.103
20 Lawson Racing Bulls 1:20.279

