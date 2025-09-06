Italian Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

Times from today's qualifying session for the Pirelli Gran Premio d'Italia.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:18.792 164.470 mph 2 Norris McLaren 1:18.869 0.077 3 Piastri McLaren 1:18.982 0.190 4 Leclerc Ferrari 1:19.007 0.215 5 Hamilton Ferrari 1:19.124 0.332 6 Russell Mercedes 1:19.157 0.365 7 Antonelli Mercedes 1:19.200 0.408 8 Bortoleto Stake 1:19.390 0.598 9 Alonso Aston Martin 1:19.424 0.632 10 Tsunoda Red Bull 1:19.519 0.727 11 Bearman Haas 1:19.446 12 Hulkenberg Stake 1:19.498 13 Sainz Williams 1:19.528 14 Albon Williams 1:19.583 15 Ocon Haas 1:19.707 16 Hadjar Racing Bulls 1:19.917 17 Stroll Aston Martin 1:19.948 18 Colapinto Alpine 1:19.992 19 Gasly Alpine 1:20.103 20 Lawson Racing Bulls 1:20.279