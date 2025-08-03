Hungarian Grand Prix: Race team notes - Pirelli

The Hungarian Grand Prix ended in a one-two finish for McLaren, its fourth in a row and the sixth this season, its 56th in total.

Lando Norris secured the team's 200th win, second only to Ferrari on 248 on the all-time winner's list. Completing an all-anglophone podium in the fortieth edition of the race at the Hungaroring was George Russell, third behind Oscar Piastri. This was the Mercedes driver's sixth podium finish of the season, the 21st of his career.

All three compounds were used in the race. On the starting grid, the vast majority of drivers (15) went with the Medium. The trio of Albon, Sainz and Hulkenberg chose the Soft, while Hamilton and Gasly opted for the Hard. In terms of strategy, drivers were pretty evenly split with ten going for a one-stop and nine pitting twice. The longest stint came courtesy of Esteban Ocon who did 55 laps on the Hard, while Gabriel Bortoleto and Liam Lawson went furthest on the Medium (40 laps) with Yuki Tsunoda completing 17 on the Soft.

Mario Isola: "The first part of the season came to an end with a very interesting race, with three drivers fighting for the win. In the end, victory went to Norris, beating team-mate Piastri by a whisker. The two McLaren drivers were on different strategies, the Englishman going for a one-stop, the Australian two. On paper the two-stop was quicker, but the cooler, by about ten degrees, temperatures compared to Friday free practice, slightly closed the gap between the two options, also in part because thermal degradation was reduced for all three compounds compared to what we saw two days ago. Honestly, we still felt the two-stop was best, you just need to look at the gap that Alonso built up, in fifth, compared to Russell. The exception was Norris, who opted to only stop once, after finding himself fifth after the opening lap. The small performance difference between the Medium and Hard along with the clear difficulty in overtaking with cars running pretty similar race pace, made it worth risking an unconventional strategy because at that point, he had nothing to lose.

All things considered, today we still managed to have a race in which different strategies were in play for the win, which made the second half of the race particularly exciting from a tactical point of view, even if not that spectacular in absolute terms.

Before we too go on the summer break following a very busy first part of the season, we still have one more task on track, here at the Hungaroring. On Tuesday 5 and Wednesday 6 August, we will run a test session aimed at 2026 tyre development. On the menu, validating constructions, as these must be homologated by 1st September and development of the softest compounds, especially from C3 to C5. Supporting us in this on the first day will be McLaren with Norris at the wheel and Racing Bulls with Lawson driving. On the second day Ferrari will run Leclerc, while Alpine is doing both days, the first with Aron at the wheel, the second with both Colapinto and Gasly."