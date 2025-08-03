Hungarian Grand Prix: Race team notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "Today's race went to plan for us and we maximised the performance of the car this weekend.

"It was a good job by everyone in the team and we are happy to have scored 16 points. We had some threats to deal with in the race, but we managed to keep them behind. The performance we've shown here has been a nice surprise, but we need to analyse everything from Spa and Budapest so we can better understand why we were much faster here in Hungary. I will enjoy the short break now and I look forward to racing again in Zandvoort."

Lance Stroll: "It was a great day for the team and a solid weekend from start to finish. Heading into the summer break with 16 points is a big uplift for us. But we have lots to learn from this weekend because we don't fully understand why we were more competitive here. We need to be in a place where we can put the car in that window at more tracks because ultimately, we want to be at this level of competitiveness more consistently. We'll see how we go in Zandvoort after the break because it's a very different kind of track."

Mike Krack, Chief Trackside Officer: "Fifth and seventh place in Budapest is a good way to wrap up the first half of the year. Fernando and Lance have been excellent all weekend and converted our strong qualifying result into important points. They both made the one-stop strategy work and did a great job of managing the Medium tyres during the long first stint. It has been our most competitive weekend this season so well done to the entire team for the great preparation and execution. It is always nice to start the summer break off the back of a good result and these 16 points will give everybody in the team a boost. We will take a few weeks' holiday and come back ready to build on this result in the races to come."