Hungarian Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Haas

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team drivers Ollie Bearman and Esteban Ocon qualified 11th and 18th respectively for the Hungarian Grand Prix, Round 14 of the 2025 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

Ollie Bearman successfully graduated from Q1 into Q2 in his VF-25 with a best effort of 1:15.750, set on new Pirelli P Zero Red soft tires - good for P12 with only the top 15 moving on. Working with two new sets of the softs in Q2, Bearman dropped a 1:15.987 on his first stint with a best lap of 1:15.694 on his second set - the British rookie just missing out on a spot in Q3 finishing P11 on the timesheet.

Esteban Ocon ran two new sets of softs in Q1 and while he improved from a 1:16.783 to a 1:16.023 lap, the Frenchman exited qualifying in the first knockout segment in P18.

Ollie Bearman: "There were tough conditions out there, it became overcast and there were drops of rain on the first run in Q2, and I didn't quite put the lap together. Whenever you see raindrops on the visor, it gets a bit scary but also the track felt very different between runs, and I think I struggled to adapt really. I'm certainly optimistic though as the car felt good, I had a good feeling, and I have high hopes for tomorrow."

Esteban Ocon: "It was a disappointing session really, especially after that lap, I was expecting more. We need to investigate exactly why, as in Spa we were performing well, but here after FP1 we've struggled quite a lot to have decent performance. It shouldn't be the case, but I was happy with my performance and my lap. It's disappointing to be that far down the order, so we need to give it a better shot of understanding and getting a read on the issue."

Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal: "Qualifying was very tight. In Q1, Esteban wasn't completely happy with the car in certain corners, and that's where he lost time. In the last two corners, he was actually quicker than Ollie, so he was almost there. He was happy with his lap, but not happy with the car, so we need to understand that. Ollie did a good job in Q1, getting into Q2. Conditions then changed a bit, he dealt with it very well in the first run, but then in the second run, there were very fine margins and he made a small mistake - enough to be out. It's pretty disappointing because, at least on Ollie's side, the feeling is good and the car is good enough for Q3. It's difficult to overtake here, but we'll do everything to get back into the points tomorrow."