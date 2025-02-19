A press release...

The following press release, issued by Motif PR in the wake of last night's F1 75 Live event at the 02, appears to sum up the direction in which the sport is heading.

We present it as received.

Last night, Formula 1 made history with its first-ever season launch at London's O2 Arena. Unveiling the 2025 car liveries while marking F1's 75th anniversary, F1 75 Live brought together all ten teams and drivers for an evening of spectacle and high-energy entertainment. The ground-breaking world premiere event was brought to life by STUFISH Entertainment Architects in collaboration with production partner 1826, alongside creative visionary Brian Burke and DX7 Design. Together, they crafted an unforgettable experience that merged Formula 1's signature speed with the thrill of live theatrical performance.

The event was meticulously designed as a multi-sensory storytelling experience, with each reveal uniquely choreographed to build anticipation and excitement. Renowned for their visionary stage designs for global icons like Beyoncé, Madonna, The Rolling Stones, and Sabrina Carpenter, STUFISH reimagined the stage as a long central runway extending into the crowd-evoking the high-speed straightaways of an F1 track. Towering above the stage is the largest LED screen ever used at The O2, stretching across the width of the venue. The screen serves a dual purpose - delivering cinematic visuals that build anticipation for each team's segment.

Hidden beneath the main screen is a garage-style door, which introduces each team's driver for the 2025 season. In the centre of the stage, a mechanical lift system has been incorporated, capable of raising the cars eight meters high adding an element of vertical spectacle. Suspended above it all, a flying LED screen, embedded with dynamic lighting effects, moves fluidly throughout the night-serving as both a visual storytelling canvas and seamlessly lifting away to reveal the next team in an unforgettable sequence of reveals.

"At STUFISH, we are always looking for ways to push the boundaries of live entertainment, and designing the staging for the F1 launch was an exciting challenge-blending the theatricality of a live show with the raw energy of motorsport. With this production, we wanted to bring the thrill of the racetrack into the heart of The O2, immersing audiences from the instant the lights dim to the roar of the engines" - Ray Winkler CEO and Design Director at STUFISH Entertainment Architects.

"We're always excited to get the call from F1 for one of their shows. They love pushing the boundaries and so do we. We're lucky enough to have great creative partners, like StuFish, Brian Burke Creative and DX7 and a great production team on this show and have thoroughly enjoyed producing what's going to be the talked about event of 2025." - Joe Sanchez, CEO of 1826

As the production partner for Formula 1's 75th Anniversary season launch, 1826 played a pivotal role in bringing the event to life, ensuring that the spectacle aligned with F1's evolving vision. Known for their work with artists such as Tyler The Creator and Charli XCX, and brands such as the LA Dodgers, 1826 were tasked with bringing all aspects of the production together. Their mission was to orchestrate and execute a dynamic experience that blended motorsport with entertainment, catering to an ever-expanding and diverse fan-base.

Designed to extend beyond the racetrack, each team's segment is designed as a fully immersive experience. Custom music, live performances, and curated video content transform each reveal into a compelling narrative-celebrating not just the cars, but the teams, their stories, and the passionate fans who drive the sport forward.

By transforming the unveiling of the ten cars into a pop-rock spectacle infused with the electrifying energy of a stadium concert, STUFISH and 1826 have redefined how motorsport is presented to the world. It's a bold statement that Formula 1 is bigger, bolder, and more immersive than ever before.

The fusion of music and sport has become a defining trend, as fans increasingly seek festival-like experiences that go beyond the competition itself. From Formula 1 to the Super Bowl, major sporting events now incorporate world-class musical acts, recognising that music amplifies emotion, enhances storytelling, and deepens fan engagement. As sports continue to attract younger, more diverse audiences, the integration of music helps create shared cultural moments that transcend the event, transforming it into a global spectacle.

Building on their ground-breaking collaboration, the Formula 1 Season Launch marks the second major F1 project for 1826 and STUFISH. Their partnership began in 2023, when they joined forces to create the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix, transforming the event into a spectacular fusion of motorsport, entertainment, and theatrical production. By blending the high-speed adrenaline of F1 with immersive staging, cutting-edge visuals, and live performances, they redefined how the sport is experienced bringing the electrifying energy of Las Vegas to the global stage.

Picture Credits: PA & Alamy