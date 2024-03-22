Site logo

Australian Grand Prix Thursday Free 1 - Times

22/03/2024

Times from today's opening free practice session for the Rolex Australian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap
1 Norris McLaren S 1:18.564 150.280 mph
2 Verstappen Red Bull S 1:18.582 0.018
3 Russell Mercedes S 1:18.597 0.033
4 Leclerc Ferrari S 1:18.599 0.035
5 Tsunoda RB S 1:18.621 0.057
6 Perez Red Bull S 1:18.642 0.078
7 Stroll Aston Martin S 1:18.667 0.103
8 Sainz Ferrari S 1:18.686 0.122
9 Hamilton Mercedes S 1:18.771 0.207
10 Piastri McLaren S 1:18.918 0.354
11 Ricciardo RB M 1:19.274 0.710
12 Albon Williams M 1:19.443 0.879
13 Magnussen Haas S 1:19.489 0.925
14 Sargeant Williams S 1:19.519 0.955
15 Ocon Alpine M 1:19.561 0.997
16 Hulkenberg Haas S 1:19.604 1.040
17 Gasly Alpine S 1:19.622 1.058
18 Alonso Aston Martin S 1:19.716 1.152
19 Zhou Stake S 1:19.989 1.425
20 Bottas Stake M 1:20.014 1.450

