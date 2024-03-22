Australian Grand Prix Thursday Free 1 - Times

Times from today's opening free practice session for the Rolex Australian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap 1 Norris McLaren S 1:18.564 150.280 mph 2 Verstappen Red Bull S 1:18.582 0.018 3 Russell Mercedes S 1:18.597 0.033 4 Leclerc Ferrari S 1:18.599 0.035 5 Tsunoda RB S 1:18.621 0.057 6 Perez Red Bull S 1:18.642 0.078 7 Stroll Aston Martin S 1:18.667 0.103 8 Sainz Ferrari S 1:18.686 0.122 9 Hamilton Mercedes S 1:18.771 0.207 10 Piastri McLaren S 1:18.918 0.354 11 Ricciardo RB M 1:19.274 0.710 12 Albon Williams M 1:19.443 0.879 13 Magnussen Haas S 1:19.489 0.925 14 Sargeant Williams S 1:19.519 0.955 15 Ocon Alpine M 1:19.561 0.997 16 Hulkenberg Haas S 1:19.604 1.040 17 Gasly Alpine S 1:19.622 1.058 18 Alonso Aston Martin S 1:19.716 1.152 19 Zhou Stake S 1:19.989 1.425 20 Bottas Stake M 1:20.014 1.450