Verstappen wins United States Grand Prix

Speaking on Friday, Fernando Alonso said he was at a loss to understand why his team had introduced its latest upgrades on Sprint weekend, where there was essentially only one session in which to test them.

With this in mind, and the fact that Aston Martin has actually taken a step backwards this weekend, it comes as no surprise that Alonso has opted to revert to the previous spec which means that both the Spaniard and his teammate will be starting from the pitlane as Stroll has stuck with the new spec - albeit with a few changes - allowing the Silverstone-based outfit to run the race as a glorified back-to-back test..

Joining them will be the Haas pair who have discovered that the American outfit's much-anticipated upgrade, particularly the new rear wing, has not been the magic bullet that was expected. Indeed, like Aston Martin, the team appears to have taken a step back.

In Haas' case this is particularly frustrating because the upgrade has been promised for some time, and while Kevin Magnussen was keen to play down hopes surely nobody expected it to be the damp squib that it clearly is.

With all due respect, might one suggest that Guenther Steiner focus less on Andretti and his own media profile and concentrate a little more time in getting the American outfit into shape.

Speaking after winning the Sprint, Max Verstappen once again admitted his dislike of the format, this time suggesting that it gives away the plot of the Grand Prix that follows.

The Dutchman may have a point, for other than the boring, processional nature of yesterday's event, we now have a much better idea of the issues anticipated today, particularly in terms of tyre deg.

Also, all involved will be aware that the Dutchman wrapped up his win in the first corner, so the likes of Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton will surely have been watching replays, though, starting from sixth, the Red Bull driver has his work cut out.

Once again, track limits are set to play a significant part, with some drivers still not learning their lessons from the Red Bull Ring and various other tracks since, including Qatar.

Our gut feeling, based on the evidence thus far, is to watch Hamilton today, the Briton is on strong form at present and is clearly happy with the latest upgrade. Also, in light of recent events, appears determined to stamp his authority at Mercedes once again.

Carlos Sainz admits he went the wrong way in tyre choice yesterday, believing that others would also opt for the softs, so it will be interesting to see if lessons have been learned.

According to Pirelli, a two stop will be the favourite strategy, running a combination of medium and hard, though this depends on how many sets of the two compounds each driver has available.

This being a Sprint weekend the teams actually have less tyres than usual. Consequently, the majority of the 'big guns' have just one set of fresh hards - though the McLaren pair have two - and two sets of fresh mediums - while the McLaren pair have one.

The pitlane opens and the drivers begin to head out, pole-man Leclerc among the first to emerge.

Track temperature is currently 40 degrees C, while the air temperature is 29 degrees. It is also significantly windier than on previous days.

"I've lost the button on the back of the magic brake," reports Russell.

"My drink is leaking really badly," says Perez, "I'll need a new balaclava."

Meanwhile, Stroll has been noted by the stewards for heading to the grid rather than the start. "Oh, damn," he says, "I'm on the grid."

An interesting milestone for Lando Norris and George Russell today as both are contesting their one hundredth grand prix.

Stroll will be investigated after the race.

"Today is warmer, more wind," says Max Verstappen, "which will influence tyre deg. Just need to try and stay out of trouble and work our way forward."

All are starting on mediums bar Hulkenberg and Stroll who are on hards. Fresh rubber for all bar Albon.

They head off on the formation lap, Norris slow to get away and overtaken by Hamilton.

The grid forms.

They're away! Strong starts from Leclerc and Norris, while Hamilton 'does a Max' and forces Sainz wide. Into Turn 1 Norris has the lead, while Leclerc is just ahead of the Hamilton/Sainz scrap and Verstappen also closing in.

As Sainz edges ahead of Hamilton, Verstappen almost gets through on the outside of the Mercedes but runs wide, as does Russell behind.

Through Turn 3 Piastri and Ocon clash as Russell and Perez seek to take advantage.

Norris leads and behind the two Ferraris are battling as Piastri fights with Perez.

At the end of Lap 1, Norris leads, followed by Leclerc, Sainz, Hamilton, Verstappen, Piastri, Ocon, Russell, Perez and Gasly.

Norris already has a 2s lead as the Ferraris battle one another with Hamilton and Verstappen in hot pursuit. Further back, Russell is all over Ocon as they battle for seventh. The Frenchman fears he has a damaged sidepod following his clash with Piastri.

Russell is under investigation for leaving the track and gaining an advantage.

Russell passes Ocon in Turn 11, as Perez also passes the Alpine. Next to challenge Ocon is his teammate.

"Tell Esteban not to make me lose time," warns Gasly. Indeed Ocon is told to yield to his teammate.

Hamilton nails Sainz into Turn 12 to take third, as Verstappen falls 1.2s behind the Ferrari.

That said, Verstappen subsequently passes Sainz to claim fourth, now just 1.4s down on Hamilton.

Ocon has seemingly lost 40 points of downforce and has dropped to last.

Of those starting from the pitlane, Magnussen is up to 15th, Alonso 17th, Hulkenberg 18th and Stroll 19th.

On Lap 6, Hamilton leaves Leclerc for dead to claim second, the Ferrari driver offering no resistance.

"Box the car," Ocon is told on Lap 7, he duly obliges.

Both Haas drivers have time deleted for track limits violations.

"Russell is going off, a lot," reports Perez.

Hamilton and Alonso both have times deleted.

Zhou pits at the end of Lap 9, the Alfa Romeo driver rejoining in 19th as he seeks to undercut Albon.

"We've got to retire the car," Piastri is told on Lap 11, the McLaren probably having been damaged in that clash with Ocon at the start. "Recharge on and no big lifts," he is told.

Albon, Bottas and Magnussen all react to Zhou's early stop.

Magnussen makes a move on Leclerc in Turn 12 and in the process the Ferrari runs wide and momentarily stays ahead before handing the position back.

Verstappen is now up to third, 4.4s down on Hamilton who is 2.8s down on race leader Norris.