Site logo

United States GP: Sprint Shootout - Times

NEWS STORY
21/10/2023

Times from today's Shootout session for the Lenovo United States Grand Prix Sprint.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:34.538 130.450 mph
2 Leclerc Ferrari 1:34.593 0.055
3 Hamilton Mercedes 1:34.607 0.069
4 Norris McLaren 1:34.639 0.101
5 Piastri McLaren 1:34.894 0.356
6 Sainz Ferrari 1:34.939 0.401
7 Perez Red Bull 1:35.041 0.503
8 Russell Mercedes 1:35.199 0.661
9 Albon Williams 1:35.366 0.828
10 Gasly Alpine 1:35.897 1.359
11 Ricciardo AlphaTauri 1:35.978
12 Alonso Aston Martin 1:36.087
13 Ocon Alpine 1:36.137
14 Stroll Aston Martin 1:36.181
15 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:36.182
16 Hulkenberg Haas 1:36.749
17 Magnussen Haas 1:36.922
18 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:36.922
19 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:36.945
20 Sargeant Williams 1:37.186

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2023. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms