United States GP: Sprint Shootout - Times

Times from today's Shootout session for the Lenovo United States Grand Prix Sprint.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:34.538 130.450 mph 2 Leclerc Ferrari 1:34.593 0.055 3 Hamilton Mercedes 1:34.607 0.069 4 Norris McLaren 1:34.639 0.101 5 Piastri McLaren 1:34.894 0.356 6 Sainz Ferrari 1:34.939 0.401 7 Perez Red Bull 1:35.041 0.503 8 Russell Mercedes 1:35.199 0.661 9 Albon Williams 1:35.366 0.828 10 Gasly Alpine 1:35.897 1.359 11 Ricciardo AlphaTauri 1:35.978 12 Alonso Aston Martin 1:36.087 13 Ocon Alpine 1:36.137 14 Stroll Aston Martin 1:36.181 15 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:36.182 16 Hulkenberg Haas 1:36.749 17 Magnussen Haas 1:36.922 18 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:36.922 19 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:36.945 20 Sargeant Williams 1:37.186