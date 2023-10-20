United States GP: Practice - Times

Times from today's free practice session for the Lenovo United States Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap 1 Verstappen Red Bull S 1:35.912 128.582 mph 2 Leclerc Ferrari S 1:36.068 0.156 3 Hamilton Mercedes S 1:36.193 0.281 4 Perez Red Bull S 1:36.212 0.300 5 Magnussen Haas S 1:36.472 0.560 6 Russell Mercedes S 1:36.474 0.562 7 Albon Williams S 1:36.492 0.580 8 Sainz Ferrari S 1:36.533 0.621 9 Hulkenberg Haas S 1:36.702 0.790 10 Gasly Alpine S 1:36.705 0.793 11 Sargeant Williams S 1:36.987 1.075 12 Ocon Alpine S 1:37.066 1.154 13 Tsunoda AlphaTauri S 1:37.104 1.192 14 Ricciardo AlphaTauri S 1:37.152 1.240 15 Norris McLaren M 1:37.256 1.344 16 Zhou Alfa Romeo S 1:37.418 1.506 17 Bottas Alfa Romeo S 1:37.517 1.605 18 Alonso Aston Martin H 1:37.840 1.928 19 Piastri McLaren M 1:38.420 2.508 20 Stroll Aston Martin H 1:39.940 4.028