Site logo

United States GP: Practice - Times

NEWS STORY
20/10/2023

Times from today's free practice session for the Lenovo United States Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull S 1:35.912 128.582 mph
2 Leclerc Ferrari S 1:36.068 0.156
3 Hamilton Mercedes S 1:36.193 0.281
4 Perez Red Bull S 1:36.212 0.300
5 Magnussen Haas S 1:36.472 0.560
6 Russell Mercedes S 1:36.474 0.562
7 Albon Williams S 1:36.492 0.580
8 Sainz Ferrari S 1:36.533 0.621
9 Hulkenberg Haas S 1:36.702 0.790
10 Gasly Alpine S 1:36.705 0.793
11 Sargeant Williams S 1:36.987 1.075
12 Ocon Alpine S 1:37.066 1.154
13 Tsunoda AlphaTauri S 1:37.104 1.192
14 Ricciardo AlphaTauri S 1:37.152 1.240
15 Norris McLaren M 1:37.256 1.344
16 Zhou Alfa Romeo S 1:37.418 1.506
17 Bottas Alfa Romeo S 1:37.517 1.605
18 Alonso Aston Martin H 1:37.840 1.928
19 Piastri McLaren M 1:38.420 2.508
20 Stroll Aston Martin H 1:39.940 4.028

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2023. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms