Verstappen wins COTA Sprint

Ahead of today's Sprint the air temperature is 33 degrees C, while the track temperature is 37 degrees.

Verstappen starts from pole ahead of Leclerc, Hamilton, Norris, Piastri and Sainz, while Russell, who qualified 8, will start eleventh after receiving a 3-place grid drop for impeding Leclerc.

Following a slight wobble yesterday, Verstappen was back to his dominating best earlier, though he is certain to be put under pressure this afternoon, particularly at the start.

While McLaren has continued with the form shown in recent outings, Mercedes also appears to have taken a step forward, unlike Haas and Aston Martin.

The fact that the top four were covered by just 0.010s suggests we could be in for a close fight, while the battle behind should be just as entertaining.

As ever, Turn 1 could provide some fireworks, however the drivers must remember that this is only the sprint and that tomorrow's Grand Prix is what really matters, a moment's madness this afternoon could prove very, very expensive.

The pitlane opens and the drivers begin to head out.

"It's hot as hell out here," complains Hamilton.

All are starting on mediums bar Sainz who is on softs, while all are on used rubber bar Albon and Hulkenberg.

They head off on the formation lap, all getting away cleanly.

As they arrive in the final corner, Verstappen slows in a field to back up the field.

The grid forms.

They're away! Verstappen and Leclerc both get away well, the Dutchman moving across the track and almost causing the Ferrari driver to take to the grass.

As Leclerc recovers, Hamilton is alongside and as he goes around the outside of the Ferrari in Turn 1 runs wide and gets a little out of shape. Nonetheless he is ahead of the Monegasque, but did he gain an advantage by running wide?

Leclerc fights back but Hamilton has it under control.

Further back there appeared to be contact between Piastri and Sainz while the Aston Martin pair are battling one another, with Hulkenberg keeping them company.

Sainz passes Norris in Turn 12 as Piastri comes under attack from Perez.

At the end of Lap 1, it's: Verstappen, Hamilton, Leclerc, Sainz, Norris, Piastri, Perez, Russell, Gasly and Albon.

Perez closes on Piastri but despite the benefit of DRS, the Australian is able to hold him off.

At the end of Lap 2, Verstappen leads Hamilton by 1.087s with Leclerc a further 2.344s behind.

Again Perez makes a move and despite Piastri's best efforts this time the Mexican makes it stick. To compound his misery Russell also passes the McLaren driver.

"Russell overtook off the track," claims Gasly. Indeed, the stewards have noted the incident.

Hamilton continues to hang on to Verstappen's tail as Gasly passes Piastri for 8th.

"Driveability is not there," complains Verstappen, "I nearly lost the rear completely." The world champion is advised that it was a gust of wind.

"Max has gone off quite a few times," reports Hamilton.

Russell is handed a 5s time penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage.

"We think you got pushed," Russell is told. "He pushed me off the road," he replies.

Piastri has dropped to tenth as his teammate closes on Sainz. Indeed, Norris passes the Ferrari but runs too deep and loses the position.

After 7 laps, Hamilton has dropped 2.49s behind Verstappen.

To add to his woes, Piastri is shown the black and white flag for track limits violations.

Sainz has Norris and Perez swarming all over the back of his Ferrari.

Norris eventually nails the Spaniard going into Turn 12. Struggling on his softs, Sainz subsequently succumbs to Perez also.

Elsewhere, a great scrap between Zhou and Magnussen for 17th.

Tyre degradation is clearly an issue, which is going to be of some concern tomorrow.

Having shaken off Gasly, Russell is now all over Sainz, though the Briton has that 5s time penalty.

Russell makes a move on the Ferrari in Turn 1 but is unable to make it stick.

Ricciardo makes a nice move to deprive Alonso of 12th.

"My tyres are done," says Stroll. "I need to box, no brakes," he adds.

After 17 laps (of 19), Hamilton has fallen 6.7s behind Verstappen, but remains 6.8s clear of Leclerc.

Sainz' softs appear to have come back to him as he is now looking more comfortable in sixth.

"I have no more tyres," warns Alonso.

Zhou is given a 5s penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage in his battle with Magnussen.

Verstappen takes the flag, just under 10s ahead of Hamilton, with Leclerc third, ahead of Norris, Perez, Sainz, Gasly and Russell.

Albon is ninth, ahead of Piastri, Ocon, Ricciardo, Alonso, Tsunoda, Hulkenberg, Bottas, Zhou, Magnussen and Sargeant.

"There was a gap so I went for it," says Leclerc of Turn 1, "but yes, we need to understand what we can do better tomorrow.

"At the end we have quite a lot of data to analyse, having the two cars on different strategies so I hope we can take advantage of that and win tomorrow."

"That was a really fun race," adds Hamilton. "I had a good start down to Turn 1, good battle with Charles and then I was trying to get closer to Max but their pace is undeniable at the moment.

"Nonetheless, I'm really happy to be back on the podium. Hopefully we have a good battle tomorrow."

"The pace of the car was very good today, and I need it tomorrow," admits Verstappen, "starting P6 is a bit different to today.

"I hope we can have some fun tomorrow, and of course I want to win."