Verstappen claims Sprint pole

Ahead of today's shootout the air temperature is 32 degrees C, while the track temperature is 37 degrees. It is warm, bright and sunny with zero chance of rain.

Yesterday's qualifying session was a close fought affair and we fully expect much of the same this morning.

Leclerc edged out Norris and Hamilton, while, an uncharacteristically scrappy Verstappen had his best time deleted for exceeding track limits, something we expect to see more of today.

McLaren had been playing down its chances leading into the weekend, but the car looks strong, as does the Ferrari, while Hamilton is very impressed with the latest upgrade from his team.

Both Alpines were in the leading ten, and while the Alfa Romeos were just outside, the much anticipated upgrade from Haas hasn't exactly set the world alight.

Talking of upgrades, Alonso has made the point that it is not worth introducing them at Sprint weekends as there is only the one session in which to try them, though this doesn't appear to have hampered Mercedes.

The lights go green and a minute or so later Hamilton heads out to get proceedings underway. He is followed by Hulkenberg, Magnussen, Bottas and Piastri.

It's a scrappy opening lap for Hamilton who crosses the line at 36.402, while Hulkenberg responds with a 37.051.

As Norris goes second with a 36.723, teammate Piastri posts a 37.978.

Leclerc goes top with a 36.302 as Verstappen begins his first flying lap.

A 36.322 sees Sainz go second while Albon goes fifth with a 36.828.

Gasly goes fourth, ahead of Norris and Albon, but all are demoted when Russell goes third with a 36.329.

Verstappen, courtesy of a two from Norris, goes top with a 35.997 as his Red Bull teammate posts a 36.347 to go fifth.

Russell complains of an issue with his radio whereby he can hear all his engineers chatting away.

Alonso van only manage 14th, while Stroll is 19th as Aston Martin continues to struggle here.

As Alonso prepares for his final flyer, he has Sargeant right up his exhaust.

Bottas, Magnussen, Ricciardo, Stroll and Sargeant comprise the drop zone.

Zhou goes ninth, while Leclerc and Verstappen trade fastest sectors.

Stroll goes tenth and Alonso sixth, while Albon goes third!

Magnussen fails to improve while Gasly goes 13th.

Piastri goes 14th and makes the cut by the skin of his teeth.

Ricciardo goes fifteenth and Hamilton ninth.

"What the ****," shout Tsunoda at nobody in particular as he has one of his customary meltdowns.

Russell is under investigation for impeding Leclerc.

Quickest is Verstappen, ahead of Leclerc, Albon, Sainz, Russell, Perez, Alonso, Ocon, Hamilton and Norris.

We lose Hulkenberg, Magnussen, Bottas, Tsunoda and Sargeant.

Russell, Albon, Hulkenberg, Magnussen, Gasly, Piastri, Bottas, Tsunoda and Perez have also been noted for failing to adhere to the maximum time.

Replay shows Tsunoda appearing to clout Hamilton as the Briton calls for his front wing to be checked. The incident has been noted.

Verstappen heads the queue at the end of the pitlane ahead of Q2. He is followed by his teammate, Leclerc, Sainz and Stroll.

There will be no further investigation of the Tsunoda/Hamilton incident.

Verstappen stops the clock at 35.181, while his teammate responds with a 35.718.

Leclerc splits the Bulls with a 35.386, while Sainz posts a 35.542 to go third.

Norris goes fourth with a 35.594, ahead of Perez, Piastri, Stroll and Zhou.

"These tyres are done," reports Stroll. "Let's do our best," he is told.

A number of drivers, including the Mercedes pair, appear to be going for just one (late) run.

Verstappen spins at Turn 9, as Russell can only manage seventh, 0.666s off the pace.

Alonso goes eighth with a 36.087, as teammate Stroll goes ninth.

Ocon goes ninth but is demoted when Hamilton posts a 35.887 to go eighth.

Gasly goes seventh and Albon tenth, which demotes Alonso in to the danger zone.

Ricciardo can only manage eleventh.

Quickest is Verstappen, ahead of Leclerc, Sainz, Norris, Perez, Piastri, Gasly, Russell, Hamilton and Albon.

We lose Ricciardo, Alonso, Ocon, Stroll and Zhou as the stewards announce another bunch of drivers who failed to adhere to the maximum lap time.