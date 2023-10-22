Site logo

United States GP Sprint: Result

NEWS STORY
22/10/2023

Result of the Lenovo United States Grand Prix Sprint.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 19 31:30.849
2 Hamilton Mercedes 19 + 0:09.465
3 Leclerc Ferrari 19 + 0:17.987
4 Norris McLaren 19 + 0:18.863
5 Perez Red Bull 19 + 0:22.928
6 Sainz Ferrari 19 + 0:28.307
7 Gasly Alpine 19 + 0:32.403
8 Russell Mercedes 19 + 0:34.250
9 Albon Williams 19 + 0:34.567
10 Piastri McLaren 19 + 0:42.403
11 Ocon Alpine 19 + 0:44.986
12 Ricciardo AlphaTauri 19 + 0:45.509
13 Alonso Aston Martin 19 + 0:49.086
14 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 19 + 0:49.733
15 Hulkenberg Haas 19 + 0:56.650
16 Bottas Alfa Romeo 19 + 1:04.401
17 Zhou Alfa Romeo 19 + 1:07.972
18 Magnussen Haas 19 + 1:11.122
19 Sargeant Williams 19 + 1:11.449
Stroll Aston Martin 16 Brakes

Fastest Lap: Verstappen (Red Bull) 1:39.060 (Lap 2)

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2023. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms