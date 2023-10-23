Site logo

United States GP: Result (Amended)

NEWS STORY
23/10/2023

Result of the Lenovo United States Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 56 1h 35:21.362
DQ Hamilton Mercedes 56 Disqualified
2 Norris McLaren 56 + 0:10.730
3 Sainz Ferrari 56 + 0:15.134
4 Perez Red Bull 56 + 0:18.460
DQ Leclerc Ferrari 56 Disqualified
5 Russell Mercedes 56 + 0:24.999
6 Gasly Alpine 56 + 0:47.996
7 Stroll Aston Martin 56 + 0:48.696
8 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 56 + 1:14.385
9 Albon Williams 56 + 1:26.714
10 Sargeant Williams 56 + 1:27.998
11 Hulkenberg Haas 56 + 1:29.904
12 Bottas Alfa Romeo 56 + 1:38.601
13 Zhou Alfa Romeo 55 + 1 Lap
14 Magnussen Haas 55 + 1 Lap
15 Ricciardo AlphaTauri 55 + 1 Lap
Alonso Aston Martin 49 Retired
Piastri McLaren 10 Accident Damage
Ocon Alpine 6 Accident Damage

Fastest Lap: Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) 1:38.139 (Lap 56)

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2023. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms