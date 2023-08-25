Dutch GP: Friday Free 2 - Times

Times from today's second free practice session for the Heineken Dutch Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Norris McLaren 1:11.330 133.568 mph 2 Verstappen Red Bull 1:11.353 0.023 3 Albon Williams 1:11.599 0.269 4 Hamilton Mercedes 1:11.638 0.308 5 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:11.720 0.390 6 Gasly Alpine 1:11.766 0.436 7 Perez Red Bull 1:11.817 0.487 8 Stroll Aston Martin 1:11.835 0.505 9 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:11.857 0.527 10 Alonso Aston Martin 1:11.863 0.533 11 Leclerc Ferrari 1:11.915 0.585 12 Sargeant Williams 1:11.934 0.604 13 Ocon Alpine 1:12.001 0.671 14 Russell Mercedes 1:12.009 0.679 15 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:12.074 0.744 16 Sainz Ferrari 1:12.093 0.763 17 Magnussen Haas 1:12.404 1.074 18 Hulkenberg Haas 1:12.693 1.363 19 Piastri McLaren 1:12.901 1.571 20 Ricciardo AlphaTauri 1:13.096 1.766