Site logo

Dutch GP: Friday Free 2 - Times

NEWS STORY
25/08/2023

Times from today's second free practice session for the Heineken Dutch Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Norris McLaren 1:11.330 133.568 mph
2 Verstappen Red Bull 1:11.353 0.023
3 Albon Williams 1:11.599 0.269
4 Hamilton Mercedes 1:11.638 0.308
5 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:11.720 0.390
6 Gasly Alpine 1:11.766 0.436
7 Perez Red Bull 1:11.817 0.487
8 Stroll Aston Martin 1:11.835 0.505
9 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:11.857 0.527
10 Alonso Aston Martin 1:11.863 0.533
11 Leclerc Ferrari 1:11.915 0.585
12 Sargeant Williams 1:11.934 0.604
13 Ocon Alpine 1:12.001 0.671
14 Russell Mercedes 1:12.009 0.679
15 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:12.074 0.744
16 Sainz Ferrari 1:12.093 0.763
17 Magnussen Haas 1:12.404 1.074
18 Hulkenberg Haas 1:12.693 1.363
19 Piastri McLaren 1:12.901 1.571
20 Ricciardo AlphaTauri 1:13.096 1.766

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2023. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms