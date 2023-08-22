Dutch GP: Preview - Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake returns to action after the summer break as Formula One heads to the dunes of Zandvoort. The tight and twisty track on the Holland coast, with its banked corners and masses of fans, will be the impressive setting for the penultimate European race of the season.

Think Dutch Grand Prix and some very distinct images spring to mind. Bicycles, lots of them - a staple everywhere in the Netherlands and an incredibly sustainable way to attend the race for the tens of thousands of spectators expected every day of the weekend; dunes and bankings - natural and artificial features of the landscape on which supporters will position themselves; and orange, lots of orange - in clothing, in accessories, flags and what not.

The common theme among all these is the fans, one of the most visible, incredible and exhilarating features of the Dutch Grand Prix since its return to the calendar: Zandvoort is its people, it's a race in which the public is part of the show as much as the cars, the corners, the drivers. Dutch fans are loud, rowdy and colourful: they're what makes this event unique.

As we return to racing after the rest (and the heat) of the summer break, we will be giving back to the fans, to the community of supporters that makes our sport so special. The Dutch Grand Prix weekend will be a special occasion for Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake to unveil a wide programme of activations to let people get closer to our team, physically and spiritually. From the paddock to the fan zones, up to every home-based spectator's phone, our team will head out there, into the people's hearts and minds, giving them all something extra to enjoy one of the most energetic weekends of the calendar.

We've brought together all our partners, the brands that follow us on this journey, to create something special for you all - and to give back to our community. Watch this space - we're ready to make this Dutch Grand Prix weekend one to remember.

Alessandro Alunni Bravi, Team Representative: "Zandvoort marks our return from a couple of weeks off, and it will be important to hit the ground running. We are motivated to get back on track and do what we do best: the last few races before the break didn't quite match our expectations, but we have now put everything behind us, worked on what we learnt in those races, and we are now eager to start the second half of the season. The back-to-back in Holland and Monza is going to be busy, especially as we have a lot of exciting activities on and off the track in both weekends. Monza is, obviously, a home race for both us and Alfa Romeo, but also in Zandvoort we will have a lot of special activities we cannot wait to unveil. Our focus, however, remains firmly on track and on the target we have set for ourselves, to finish ahead of the pack we are battling right now and claim P7 in the championship. With ten races to go, there are still several opportunities to do well and add points to our tally; the battle throughout the field is tight, and we are confident we have it in us to turn the tide and come out on top of our battle."

Valtteri Bottas: "It was good to get some time off after an intense first half of the season: I spent the break between Finland and Colorado, where I got to reset and train, but the hunger to get back to racing is at its peak and I can't wait to tackle the second half of the season. I have enjoyed racing in Zandvoort over the past few years, having also been on the podium here in 2021: the organisers have done a brilliant job and the fans put up a great show, it's like racing in a big festival. The team put in a lot of work before the break, having analysed our performance from our most recent races; although we didn't score points, we showed some promising signs when it comes to pace, and I am confident we can put up a good fight to get back into the top ten. As always, it will be important to start well from the very first sessions: the battle is close and there's no margin for error."

Zhou Guanyu: "The summer shutdown was a pleasant time for me: I went back to China to see family and friends and it was a way to recharge my batteries. Having a break is always good, especially in such a hectic season, but I'm really keen to get back to business now. We showed improvements in pace in the last few rounds and we need to keep building on those: we enter the new race weekend, and the second half of the season, ready to give all of our best out to claim important points and get back where we belong. It will be tough and intense, with the last two European races before heading overseas for the remainder of the season, but I am positive we can achieve it. I am looking forward to racing on a track like Zandvoort: as a circuit, it's quite unique and, hopefully, we'll be able to put up a good show for the fans."