Dutch GP: Preview - Haas

The second half of MoneyGram Haas F1 Team's 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season will begin with Round 14, the Dutch Grand Prix, at Circuit Zandvoort.

The seaside resort of Zandvoort has long attracted vacationers from nearby capital Amsterdam, and in the late 1930s a race was held around the town's streets. After the Second World War a permanent track was laid out through Zandvoort's sand dunes and elite-level motorsport graced the Netherlands for decades.

After 1985 Formula 1's Dutch Grand Prix was discontinued, and Zandvoort's layout was shortened, but the rise of national hero Max Verstappen raised the notion of the event returning to the championship. In 2021, after a year's delay due to the pandemic, the Dutch Grand Prix was revived, and Formula 1 returned to the venue for the first time in 36 years.

Circuit Zandvoort is old school and while the facility was brought up to Formula 1 standards - with redesigned run-offs and barriers - the layout remained fundamentally unchanged. The circuit features a mixture of fast and flowing curves, most notably the right-hand plunge through Scheivlak, alongside slower and more technical turns in the middle sector.

The most striking revisions came to two corners that had banking added, providing an additional challenge, while promoting a variety of racing lines. Turn 3, Hugenholtz, has 18-degree banking while the final corner, Arie Luyendykbocht, features 15-18-degree banking as it propels drivers towards the pit straight.

Kevin Magnussen has experience of Circuit Zandvoort in its current guise from 2022 though Nico Hulkenberg has never before competed at the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix. However, Hulkenberg claimed multiple victories at Zandvoort during his junior days in Formula 3.

First off - how was your break? Was it adrenalin-fuelled as we've often seen on ‘Drive to Survive' with the likes of mountain climbing and jet-skiing, or did you opt for a slightly more serene vacation this time around?

Guenther Steiner: "It was quite a good holiday, I went to Sicily for a few days and then I did some hiking - no big mountains this year, I didn't have enough time to prepare - but it was a good time with the family, just trying to rest a little bit. As always, there's a little bit of work to be done and you're following what is going on in Formula 1, but it was quite quiet except from I experienced some quite adventurous writing from some people, but it was entertaining, to say the least. Nevertheless, it was a good holiday."

What can you share with regard to the ongoing development of the VF-23 in terms of when upgrades will be added over the coming races and how crucial that work is subsequently to the design of the VF-24?

GS: "We have got some upgrades coming for Zandvoort, on the brake ducts and front wing, but the team is working flat out to make some modifications to the car which will be coming later on in the year and I can't give an exact timeline because of the shutdown. We keep on working, and there are two reasons for this. Firstly, to try and make the car go quicker as you always do with upgrades but also to know the direction for the VF-24, which is as important, if not more important. There's a lot of hard work going on, it's almost as intense as being in December developing the new car."

Zandvoort is always a sea of orange as the Dutch not only come out in strength to support their home race but notably their double World Champion Max Verstappen. Sadly Nico and Kevin don't have home races in their respective countries of Germany and Denmark but would you like to see Formula 1 make stops in those markets in future seasons?

GS: "With the popularity of Formula 1 right now, I think we could race everywhere and sell out the venue. Obviously, there are contracts in place and FOM is managing this, but I think a race in Germany would be appropriate in my opinion. It's a big ‘car' country, there's a German driver and there's a lot of history within Formula 1. At the moment, it's the only market that is a bit in decline, everywhere else is growing, so of course a race would help, and it would give millions of fans in Germany a chance to see a race in their home country.

"Denmark's also got a lot of history in Formula 1, now having Kevin here is what they want and there was a plan to have a race in Copenhagen which would've been fantastic. It's a fantastic city and I think they would've been ready, but I think the politicians couldn't agree, so therefore it was decided not to have it for now but hopefully, that idea comes back."

Welcome back, Kevin. How was your first summer break as a family of four and do you feel rested and recharged?

Kevin Magnussen: "I had a good summer break, didn't do too many things apart from spending time with the family, the girls, and just training. So not much ‘holiday' stuff, but more just a break which was needed, so all good and ready to go again."

The first race back after the summer break brings Formula 1 to the coastal town of Zandvoort for the Dutch Grand Prix. The Netherlands isn't too far away from Denmark - are you aware of any traveling Danish support - do you spot the odd flag there? What are your thoughts on Circuit Zandvoort in general now you return to race on it in Formula 1 for a second time?

KM: "I think it's the closest race we have to Denmark, but I feel Zandvoort is a completely orange race full of Dutch fans and that's great. The atmosphere is super special there, but of course, they're all rooting for their countryman. I like the track, it's old school and unique and it's one of those that you definitely enjoy driving a Formula 1 car on."

What's the mentality of the team coming back to the track after the break? Is it a case of resetting and looking ahead with renewed motivation, or do you need to be mindful of the strengths and weaknesses of the VF-23, with upgrades still due to be brought?

KM: "I think it's clear that we didn't finish the first half of the season the way we wanted, so we're all super eager to make a comeback during the season. I think we can do that, we've seen some teams making good steps and that's actually been motivating as much as it's been annoying. It shows that if they can do it, we can do it too and I think that's the mentality we're going into the second half of the season with. I feel we as a team are in a good spot, but with the car, we're a little behind so I'm looking forward to the challenge and looking forward to working hard to get to where we want to be."

As we move into a busy second half of the season, which races are you looking forward to and where do you think the best opportunities are for MoneyGram Haas F1 Team to capitalize on?

KM: "Of course, the two US races are the ones we're looking forward to, that's where we want to do well. Last year, we scored points in Austin and this year we scored points in Miami, so scoring points on home soil is always a good feeling, especially in front of our main partners as well. I'm looking forward to those and hopefully we can be strong there."

Welcome back, Nico. Firstly, how was your summer break - we saw you on social media enjoying karting, going to see The Weeknd in concert, and celebrating your 36th birthday over the weekend. Do you feel rested and recharged?

Nico Hulkenberg: "I do feel rested and recharged. I also felt like that to be honest before the summer break, but it was three good weeks of quality time with family and friends. It was a good mix of action, but also quiet and peaceful time, as well as a lot of training in between which has been good but I'm very happy to get back."

The first race back after the summer break brings Formula 1 to the coastal town of Zandvoort for the Dutch Grand Prix. You have multiple ties to The Netherlands, can you share your affinity with the country and your thoughts on the track?

NH: "The town I was born in is just around the corner from the Netherlands, around 2km away, so growing up I spent a lot of time karting there and spent a lot of time working with Dutch people. For that reason, I speak Dutch, and I've got a lot of good memories. I've raced a lot at Zandvoort in Formula BMW, Formula 3 and in A1 Grand Prix. I think it's a great track, really a rollercoaster with a lot of elevation changes, banking, and a good mix of everything so I'm looking forward to hitting the track in a Formula 1 car for the first time."

What's the mentality of the team coming back to the track after the break? Is it a case of resetting and looking ahead with renewed motivation, or do you need to be mindful of the strengths and weaknesses of the VF-23, with upgrades still due to be brought?

NH: "We just need to keep doing what we're doing. Obviously, we're looking to find performance and we want to do better, we want to score more results and points. That just means work, bringing updates and maximizing all the chances you get, keeping the mistakes to a minimum and it will require everyone's best effort and teamwork."

As we move into a busy second half of the season, which races are you looking forward to and where do you think the best opportunities are for MoneyGram Haas F1 Team to capitalize on?

NH: "It's always difficult to speculate but we have a lot of highlights coming up in the second half, lots of venues that I personally enjoy a lot as well as a couple of new ones as well, like Qatar and Las Vegas for me. There's lots to look forward to."