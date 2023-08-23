Dutch GP: Preview - Williams

Dave Robson, Head of Vehicle Performance: After a short break we are very keen to get racing again. The back to back races in Zandvoort and Monza, which start the second half of the season, are a fascinating pairing. Monza is a low downforce circuit, hosts the second ATA event of 2023, and will use the softest of the Pirelli tyre compounds. In stark contrast, this weekend is a standard event on the short, twisty Zandvoort track with the hardest of the Pirelli tyre compounds.

The Zandvoort circuit sits right on the coast but mostly sheltered by the surrounding dunes. The circuit is characterised by heavy banking in several corners, including the final corner, which contains a section of DRS deployment. The overall layout and placement of the kerbs can lead to car damage and the drivers will need to be mindful of the risk-reward trade at this track.

The circuit places a heavy demand on the tyres and therefore we have some of the hardest compounds available, which should work well here, especially if the track is hot. Overtaking is difficult and so there is a premium on race strategy and suitable management of the tyres.

The FW45 worked quite well in Hungary and we will be looking to build on that experience to help consolidate our world championship position.

Alex Albon: It's been nice to have the summer break but I'm looking forward to getting back into the season. Zandvoort is quite an intense race to return to, being quite a tricky and technical circuit with not much room for error, however it's still a very fun track to drive, so I'm looking forward to it. Qualifying is going to be more important than the race I think, as overtaking is quite difficult around there. It's always fun going to Zandvoort as the fans have a lot of energy so it makes for a good atmosphere.

Logan Sargeant: I'm so excited to be getting back in the car this weekend. Zandvoort is great track with a great atmosphere thanks to the fans. Hopefully we can hit the ground running coming off of the summer break.