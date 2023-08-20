Site logo

Vowles has brought "whole new atmosphere" to Williams

20/08/2023

Though the results might not yet reflect it, the recruitment of James Vowles as team principal has given Williams a much needed boost.

When team boss, Jost Capito and technical director, FX Demaison left the team in mid-December last year, there was widespread speculation over the future of the legendary Grove outfit.

However, a month later the team announced the surprise appointment of former Mercedes chief strategist James Vowles as team principal, and in many ways Williams has never looked back.

Currently seventh in the standings, though unlikely to challenge the ailing Alpine outfit for sixth, under its new leadership the 9-time champion constructors are once again looking to be on the ascendant.

Certainly, the team's veteran head of vehicle performance, Dave Robson, speaks of a genuine air of confidence at Grove these days.

"James has brought a wealth of experience and knowledge," says the Briton. "Also, I think, a whole new approach which is really starting to spread around the factory.

"I think that's probably gone hand in hand with Alex maturing and becoming quite calm and consistent, level-headed and James brings something similar," he adds.

"He obviously also brings clear knowledge of what Andrew (Shovlin) and his colleagues have got at Mercedes. So, it really feels like we've now got a clear plan for the next few years.

"That's very much rooted in recent top-level experience, and now we're just going to put that into action. But in the short term, the whole atmosphere is new, and it's refreshed.

"It's helped by some of the on-track results," he admits, "but I think that whole thing is a little bit chicken and egg, and James has definitely played his part in that."

