Dutch GP: Preview - Red Bull

Max: The summer break was really good, I had a decent amount of time relaxing with friends. I'm excited to get going with the second half of the season now and what better way to start than in the Netherlands. It's an amazing track and of course, the fans are incredible there, so I'm definitely excited to get back on track. It looks like the weather could be temperamental there but I don't mind either way, wet or dry, we'll do our best to make sure we score maximum points.

Sergio: I've had a great summer break, between being back in Mexico with my family and training hard. I feel fully fresh and ready to go. I've been in the Factory with my engineers this week, it's always good to catch up after the break and we've done some very good preparation for the weekend and we're fully ready for it. I want to pick up where I left off in Spa and be consistently on the podium and challenging for the remainder of the season. Zandvoort will be a tricky race, the field is getting tighter, but we just keep pushing and pushing as a Team and will try to give our very best and deliver a good result no matter what the weather does in Zandvoort.

Stats & Facts

• Max aims for F1 history at the Dutch GP as he attempts to equal Seb Vettel's record of nine consecutive race wins, set while driving for Red Bull Racing in 2013.

• Checo has a season-high 40-point advantage over third place in the Drivers' Championship and only needs one point to match the 190 points he scored in his first season with Red Bull Racing in 2021, despite there being another 10 races in 2023.

• The Team has won the last 13 consecutive races and taken 29 wins since the beginning of last season alone. This is more than the Team has won in the other eight seasons of the turbo hybrid era combined (28 wins).

• Max is unbeaten on home soil in his F1 career, with two wins from two starts at Zandvoort.

• Max and Checo have led a combined 3,483 km so far in 2023, the equivalent of driving from the Factory in Milton Keynes to Zandvoort, via the Channel Tunnel, more than five times.