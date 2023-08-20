Verstappen ponders worth of remaining in F1

Not for the first time, world champion Max Verstappen has hinted that his time in F1 may be limited.

Over the years the Dutchman has cited a number of reasons why he might walk away from the sport early, including disenchantment with the direction in which the sport is taking, the expansion of the number of races and even the Sprint, but now he actually appears to be questioning whether remaining is F1 is even worth it.

"I'm worried about the sport I have always enjoyed," he told De Telegraaf, "I still do, but only to a certain extent.

"It's not that I'm totally against change, like some people claim," he insisted. "But those changes have to benefit Formula 1.

"Why do you have to change things when they're going well?" he wonders. "I think a traditional qualifying session is a great format, it doesn't all have to revolve around money.

"People might think, 'well, he makes a lot of money, what is that guy complaining about?' But it's about your wellbeing, how you experience things and not how much you make. I feel like I have to do too much and skip other things, so I sometimes think: 'Is still worth it?'"

The two-time world champion has previously questioned the increasing number of races, however other than that he is concerned at the additional duties that go with it.

"Travel isn't the biggest problem," he insists, "it's more about all the extra stuff I have to do. Thursdays on a race weekend can be very long depending on where we are and outside the grands prix there's a lot of simulator work.

"For example, I lose over a month per year to marketing. At a certain moment you just don't feel like doing all that anymore."

His current deal with Red Bull sees him committed to the Austrian team until 2028, asked if he might look to quit the sport before then, especially if the 2026 rules overhaul should work against his team, he replied: "Things would have to be really bad for that to happen.

"I don't expect the team to fall back that much with all the great people we have. But in this sport it's always possible you're not that competitive.

"It depends on what the prospects are," he added, "but yeah, I don't see myself touring in the midfield for three years. Then I'd rather stay at home or go do something else. But again, I don't expect that to happen."