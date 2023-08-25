Site logo

Dutch GP: Friday Free 1 - Times

25/08/2023

Times from today's opening free practice session for the Heineken Dutch Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull S 1:11.852 132.598 mph
2 Alonso Aston Martin S 1:12.130 0.278
3 Hamilton Mercedes S 1:12.225 0.373
4 Perez Red Bull S 1:12.323 0.471
5 Albon Williams S 1:12.447 0.595
6 Norris McLaren S 1:12.460 0.608
7 Sargeant Williams S 1:12.617 0.765
8 Piastri McLaren S 1:12.658 0.806
9 Tsunoda AlphaTauri S 1:12.749 0.897
10 Ocon Alpine S 1:12.802 0.950
11 Russell Mercedes S 1:12.813 0.961
12 Gasly Alpine S 1:12.895 1.043
13 Ricciardo AlphaTauri S 1:12.990 1.138
14 Magnussen Haas S 1:13.322 1.470
15 Bottas Alfa Romeo M 1:13.448 1.596
16 Leclerc Ferrari M 1:13.519 1.667
17 Zhou Alfa Romeo M 1:13.826 1.974
18 Hulkenberg Haas S 1:14.023 2.171
19 Schwartzman Ferrari M 1:14.803 2.951
20 Stroll Aston Martin H No Time

