Dutch GP: Friday Free 1 - Times

Times from today's opening free practice session for the Heineken Dutch Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap 1 Verstappen Red Bull S 1:11.852 132.598 mph 2 Alonso Aston Martin S 1:12.130 0.278 3 Hamilton Mercedes S 1:12.225 0.373 4 Perez Red Bull S 1:12.323 0.471 5 Albon Williams S 1:12.447 0.595 6 Norris McLaren S 1:12.460 0.608 7 Sargeant Williams S 1:12.617 0.765 8 Piastri McLaren S 1:12.658 0.806 9 Tsunoda AlphaTauri S 1:12.749 0.897 10 Ocon Alpine S 1:12.802 0.950 11 Russell Mercedes S 1:12.813 0.961 12 Gasly Alpine S 1:12.895 1.043 13 Ricciardo AlphaTauri S 1:12.990 1.138 14 Magnussen Haas S 1:13.322 1.470 15 Bottas Alfa Romeo M 1:13.448 1.596 16 Leclerc Ferrari M 1:13.519 1.667 17 Zhou Alfa Romeo M 1:13.826 1.974 18 Hulkenberg Haas S 1:14.023 2.171 19 Schwartzman Ferrari M 1:14.803 2.951 20 Stroll Aston Martin H No Time