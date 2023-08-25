Dutch GP: Power Unit elements

Power unit elements used prior to the Heineken Dutch Grand Prix weekend.

Driver Car ICE TC MGU-H MGU-K ES CE EX Verstappen Red Bull 3 3 3 3 2 2 4 Perez Red Bull 3 3 3 3 3 3 4 Leclerc Ferrari 3 3 3 3 3 4 4 Sainz Ferrari 3 3 3 3 2 2 4 Russell Mercedes 3 3 3 3 2 2 4 Hamilton Mercedes 3 3 3 3 2 2 5 Ocon Alpine 3 3 3 3 2 2 5 Gasly Alpine 4 4 4 4 2 2 5 Piastri McLaren 3 3 3 3 2 2 5 Norris McLaren 4 3 3 3 2 2 6 Bottas Alfa Romeo 3 3 3 3 2 2 5 Zhou Alfa Romeo 3 3 3 3 2 2 5 Stroll Aston Martin 3 3 3 3 2 2 4 Alonso Aston Martin 3 3 3 3 2 2 4 Magnussen Haas 4 4 4 3 2 2 4 Hulkenberg Haas 5 5 5 5 2 3 6 Ricciardo AlphaTauri 3 3 3 3 3 3 4 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 3 3 3 3 2 2 4 Albon Williams 4 4 4 4 2 2 4 Sargeant Williams 3 3 3 3 2 2 5