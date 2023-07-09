British GP: Race team notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "We maximised the race today and took seventh place in a difficult weekend for the team. I think we managed our strategy well and made the right calls during the race. We need to analyse the weekend as a whole, but we aren't worried about this result.

"We've been performing better than expected so far in 2023 and it's a long season. Only two races ago we were fighting for the win and there will be more ups and downs during this season. It was great to be racing here at Silverstone and seeing the level of support there is for Aston Martin. Let's see if we can return to a better level of performance in Hungary."

Lance Stroll: "It just wasn't our day today. As we expected, the characteristics of this circuit didn't quite suit the AMR23, and we struggled for pace out there. On a couple of occasions I was forced wide by Pierre [Gasly] and we made contact the second time; we'll check this evening whether that caused any damage to the car. It's been a tough weekend but our focus now shifts to Hungary - a circuit that should suit our car - where we'll be pushing hard for a better result."

Mike Krack, Team Principal: "To come away from our home race at Silverstone with six points is a reasonable return from a weekend where we were lacking the pace to compete at the front. Fernando's race was pretty straightforward, and we optimised the timing of his switch to the Soft tyres under the Safety Car.

"Today was a case of damage limitation and Fernando had to defend hard in the closing stages to secure seventh place. Lance raced hard today. He was pushing hard to get into the top 10 in the final stages, but the contact with Pierre [Gasly] ultimately dropped him down the final order.

"Today's result has consolidated our third place in the Championship and we increased our advantage over Ferrari. We will work hard as a team to return to a more competitive weekend in Budapest in a couple of weeks."