Aston Martin protests Austrian GP result

Aston Martin has lodged a protest against the result of today's Austrian Grand Prix.

The protest claims that a number of cars were not penalized for a breach of Article 33.3 of the Sporting Regulations, which states that drivers must make every reasonable effort to use the track at all times and may not leave the track without a justifiable reason.

Drivers will be judged to have left the track if no part of the car remains in contact with it and, for the avoidance of doubt, any white lines defining the track edges are considered to be part of the track but the kerbs are not.

Should a car leave the track the driver may re-join, however, this may only be done when it is safe to do so and without gaining any lasting advantage. At the absolute discretion of the Race Director a driver may be given the opportunity to give back the whole of any advantage he gained by leaving the track.

A hearing will be conducted at 18:30 (local time).

In the meantime, the stewards, having become aware of the existence of a number of deleted laps (due to exceeding track limits) that were drawn to their attention after the receipt of the protest, and have requested Race Control to perform a reconciliation of all deleted laps with penalties applied.

It is noted that Race Control dealt with in excess of 100 deleted laps during the race.