Austrian GP: Starting Grid

Amended starting grid for the Rolex Grosser Preis von Osterreich after penalties applied.

Pos Driver Team 1 Verstappen Red Bull 2 Leclerc Ferrari 3 Sainz Ferrari 4 Norris McLaren 5 Hamilton Mercedes 6 Stroll Aston Martin 7 Alonso Aston Martin 8 Hulkenberg Haas 9 Gasly Alpine 10 Albon Williams 11 Russell Mercedes 12 Ocon Alpine 13 Piastri McLaren 14 Bottas Alfa Romeo 15 Perez Red Bull 16 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 17 Zhou Alfa Romeo 18 Sargeant Williams P/L Magnussen Haas P/L de Vries AlphaTauri

Magnussen required to start from pitlane as car was modified under parc ferme conditions in that his suspension set-up has been changed from that previously used in qualifying.

De Vries required to start from pitlane as car was modified under parc ferme conditions in that power unit elements were replaced without the approval of the FIA Technical Delegate.