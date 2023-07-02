Site logo

Austrian GP: Starting Grid

NEWS STORY
02/07/2023

Amended starting grid for the Rolex Grosser Preis von Osterreich after penalties applied.

Pos Driver Team
1 Verstappen Red Bull
2 Leclerc Ferrari
3 Sainz Ferrari
4 Norris McLaren
5 Hamilton Mercedes
6 Stroll Aston Martin
7 Alonso Aston Martin
8 Hulkenberg Haas
9 Gasly Alpine
10 Albon Williams
11 Russell Mercedes
12 Ocon Alpine
13 Piastri McLaren
14 Bottas Alfa Romeo
15 Perez Red Bull
16 Tsunoda AlphaTauri
17 Zhou Alfa Romeo
18 Sargeant Williams
P/L Magnussen Haas
P/L de Vries AlphaTauri

Magnussen required to start from pitlane as car was modified under parc ferme conditions in that his suspension set-up has been changed from that previously used in qualifying.

De Vries required to start from pitlane as car was modified under parc ferme conditions in that power unit elements were replaced without the approval of the FIA Technical Delegate.

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2023. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms