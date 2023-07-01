Site logo

Austrian GP: Sprint Shootout - Times

NEWS STORY
01/07/2023

Times from today's Shootout session for the Red Bull Ring Sprint.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:04.440 149.899 mph
2 Perez Red Bull 1:04.933 0.493
3 Norris McLaren 1:05.010 0.570
4 Hulkenberg Haas 1:05.084 0.644
5 Sainz Ferrari 1:05.136 0.696
6 Leclerc Ferrari 1:05.245 0.805
7 Alonso Aston Martin 1:05.258 0.818
8 Stroll Aston Martin 1:05.347 0.907
9 Ocon Alpine 1:05.366 0.926
10 Magnussen Haas 1:05.912 1.472
11 Albon Williams 1:06.152
12 Gasly Alpine 1:06.360
13 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:06.369
14 de Vries AlphaTauri 1:06.593
15 Russell Mercedes No Time
16 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:07.062
17 Piastri McLaren 1:07.106
18 Hamilton Mercedes 1:07.282
19 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:07.291
20 Sargeant Williams 1:07.426

