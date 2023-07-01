Austrian GP: Sprint Shootout - Times

Times from today's Shootout session for the Red Bull Ring Sprint.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:04.440 149.899 mph 2 Perez Red Bull 1:04.933 0.493 3 Norris McLaren 1:05.010 0.570 4 Hulkenberg Haas 1:05.084 0.644 5 Sainz Ferrari 1:05.136 0.696 6 Leclerc Ferrari 1:05.245 0.805 7 Alonso Aston Martin 1:05.258 0.818 8 Stroll Aston Martin 1:05.347 0.907 9 Ocon Alpine 1:05.366 0.926 10 Magnussen Haas 1:05.912 1.472 11 Albon Williams 1:06.152 12 Gasly Alpine 1:06.360 13 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:06.369 14 de Vries AlphaTauri 1:06.593 15 Russell Mercedes No Time 16 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:07.062 17 Piastri McLaren 1:07.106 18 Hamilton Mercedes 1:07.282 19 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:07.291 20 Sargeant Williams 1:07.426