Austrian GP: Practice - Times

NEWS STORY
30/06/2023

Times from today's free practice session for the Rolex Grosser Preis von Osterreich.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull M 1:05.742 146.931 mph
2 Sainz Ferrari S 1:05.983 0.241
3 Leclerc Ferrari S 1:06.012 0.270
4 Hamilton Mercedes S 1:06.251 0.509
5 Perez Red Bull M 1:06.262 0.520
6 Stroll Aston Martin S 1:06.340 0.598
7 Magnussen Haas S 1:06.497 0.755
8 Alonso Aston Martin M 1:06.656 0.914
9 Russell Mercedes S 1:06.696 0.954
10 Zhou Alfa Romeo S 1:06.780 1.038
11 Albon Williams S 1:06.794 1.052
12 Piastri McLaren S 1:06.809 1.067
13 Hulkenberg Haas S 1:06.846 1.104
14 Bottas Alfa Romeo S 1:06.847 1.105
15 Tsunoda AlphaTauri S 1:06.985 1.243
16 de Vries AlphaTauri S 1:07.017 1.275
17 Sargeant Williams S 1:07.018 1.276
18 Ocon Alpine M 1:07.202 1.460
19 Gasly Alpine S 1:07.287 1.545
20 Norris McLaren M 1:07.368 1.626

