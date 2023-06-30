Austrian GP: Practice - Times

Times from today's free practice session for the Rolex Grosser Preis von Osterreich.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap 1 Verstappen Red Bull M 1:05.742 146.931 mph 2 Sainz Ferrari S 1:05.983 0.241 3 Leclerc Ferrari S 1:06.012 0.270 4 Hamilton Mercedes S 1:06.251 0.509 5 Perez Red Bull M 1:06.262 0.520 6 Stroll Aston Martin S 1:06.340 0.598 7 Magnussen Haas S 1:06.497 0.755 8 Alonso Aston Martin M 1:06.656 0.914 9 Russell Mercedes S 1:06.696 0.954 10 Zhou Alfa Romeo S 1:06.780 1.038 11 Albon Williams S 1:06.794 1.052 12 Piastri McLaren S 1:06.809 1.067 13 Hulkenberg Haas S 1:06.846 1.104 14 Bottas Alfa Romeo S 1:06.847 1.105 15 Tsunoda AlphaTauri S 1:06.985 1.243 16 de Vries AlphaTauri S 1:07.017 1.275 17 Sargeant Williams S 1:07.018 1.276 18 Ocon Alpine M 1:07.202 1.460 19 Gasly Alpine S 1:07.287 1.545 20 Norris McLaren M 1:07.368 1.626