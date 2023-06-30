Austrian GP: Qualifying - Times

Times from today's qualifying session for the Rolex Grosser Preis von Osterreich.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:04.391 150.014 mph 2 Leclerc Ferrari 1:04.439 0.048 3 Sainz Ferrari 1:04.581 0.190 4 Norris McLaren 1:04.658 0.267 5 Hamilton Mercedes 1:04.819 0.428 6 Stroll Aston Martin 1:04.893 0.502 7 Alonso Aston Martin 1:04.911 0.520 8 Hulkenberg Haas 1:05.090 0.699 9 Gasly Alpine 1:05.170 0.779 10 Albon Williams 1:05.823 1.432 11 Russell Mercedes 1:05.428 12 Ocon Alpine 1:05.453 13 Piastri McLaren 1:05.605 14 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:05.680 15 Perez Red Bull 2:06.688 16 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:05.784 17 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:05.818 18 Sargeant Williams 1:05.948 19 Magnussen Haas 1:05.971 20 de Vries AlphaTauri 1:05.974