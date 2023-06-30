Site logo

Austrian GP: Qualifying - Times

30/06/2023

Times from today's qualifying session for the Rolex Grosser Preis von Osterreich.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:04.391 150.014 mph
2 Leclerc Ferrari 1:04.439 0.048
3 Sainz Ferrari 1:04.581 0.190
4 Norris McLaren 1:04.658 0.267
5 Hamilton Mercedes 1:04.819 0.428
6 Stroll Aston Martin 1:04.893 0.502
7 Alonso Aston Martin 1:04.911 0.520
8 Hulkenberg Haas 1:05.090 0.699
9 Gasly Alpine 1:05.170 0.779
10 Albon Williams 1:05.823 1.432
11 Russell Mercedes 1:05.428
12 Ocon Alpine 1:05.453
13 Piastri McLaren 1:05.605
14 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:05.680
15 Perez Red Bull 2:06.688
16 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:05.784
17 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:05.818
18 Sargeant Williams 1:05.948
19 Magnussen Haas 1:05.971
20 de Vries AlphaTauri 1:05.974

